The one thing that almost all football fans have in common is the fact that just about all of us have a soft spot for a good underdog story. We love cheering for the team that isn't given a snowball's chance in hell by media or fans, but comes out on gameday and shocks the world.
On Saturday, that underdog was Georgia State. The Panthers stunned us all with a 38-30 victory over Tennessee, the program's first win over a team from a Power 5 conference.
Hearing of Georgia State's win had me reminiscing with friends about other exciting college football upsets we've seen over the years. Today, I thought I'd share some of my all-time favorites with you.
One of them took place the weekend of my 17th birthday. Virginia Tech, the No. 13-ranked team in the nation, was a whopping 33.5-point favorite in Vegas' eyes over James Madison that afternoon. It was supposed to be a "week off" for the Hokies following a loss to Boise State the previous Saturday. After pulling ahead 16-7 in the third quarter, quarterback Drew Dudzik led two late touchdown drives to put the Dukes ahead 21-16 at the final horn. It was just the second occasion in college football history that an FCS team had defeated an FBS program. You could argue that to this day, the Hokies still haven't fully recovered emotionally from that disappointing 2010 season.
Another took place just a couple of years ago when Liberty stunned Baylor in a high-scoring shootout that was fun to watch from start to finish. Over the previous decade, Baylor had beaten its FCS opponents by an average of 46 points. The story ended up a whole lot different in their 2017 season-opener against the Flames. Stephen Calvert put on the show of his life, passing for 447 yards and three touchdowns to lead Liberty to a 48-45 upset victory. This upset was probably a little sweeter than usual for college football fans, given the circumstances. Not only was the game a thriller, but after the Art Briles debacle of 2016, not a lot of folks minded seeing the Baylor football program get embarrassed on national television.
My favorite upset of all time, however, was without a doubt Appalachian State's famous victory over the Michigan Wolverines in 2007. I still vividly remember where I watched the game, the overloaded bowl of Froot Loops I was eating and who all was in the room with me when it happened. Of course, nobody expected the game to even be entertaining. The No. 5-ranked Wolverines were a 33-point favorite playing in The Big House, one of the most intimidating venues in all of college football. It wasn't until late in the fourth quarter that many of us really believed the Mountaineers would get the win. Michigan's last hope came on a field goal attempt that was blocked by Pierre Banks to protect the lead. Appalachian State became the first FCS team in college football history to upset an FBS team, and they will forever be remembered for it.
Upsets like these are part of what makes Saturdays in the fall so exciting. Even when there don't seem to be many great games in the day's lineup, some team always rises to the occasion and gives us all a performance to remember.
There's no such thing as a guaranteed win. There will always be a Georgia State just waiting to be overlooked and underestimated so they can remind us that anybody can be beaten on any given day.
•
Brad Crowe is sports editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at sports@leader-call.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.