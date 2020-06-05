High school teams throughout the Pine Belt regrouped this week to begin summer workouts after the MHSAA voted to allow organized practices to begin on Monday. Among few exceptions was Wayne County High School, where student athletes will not begin workouts until June 15 due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases. Above, Laurel senior defensive back Rontavious Thomas sprints down the track during warmups. At right, Northeast Jones assistant coach Hunter McKeivier instructs junior Demarja Dean through a cone drill. Below, South Jones assistant coach Shane Barnes watches over players as they complete running drills near the end of Wednesday's practice.
(Photos by Brad Crowe)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.