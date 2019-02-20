Tirzah Ginn has been a part of the Laurel Christian School varsity tennis team for four years and she has also been a part of the varsity basketball team since the eighth grade. She signed a letter of intent to play tennis at Mississippi Gulf Coast. She has been a member of the Kiwanis Key Club and Honor Society for four years, on the Headmaster’s List since eighth grade and a member Mu Alpha Theta for two years. She is a member of Saint John’s Episcopal Church in downtown Laurel. After attending MGCCC, she plans on transferring to a university to complete the pursuit of her baccalaureate in architecture or engineering. Seated from left are father Brian Ginn, Tirzah Ginn, mother Heath Ginn, sister Terah Ginn. Standing are Laurel Country Club tennis instructor Ben Berry, sisters Reese Ginn and Trinity Ginn, and LCS tennis coach Kim Chancellor. (Photo submitted)
