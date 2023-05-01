A journey that began roughly a decade ago in Soso has carried West Jones alum Byron Young to one of the grandest stages in all of professional sports. The former Mustang became a Las Vegas Raider on Friday, selected with the 70th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. 

Young spent the past four years at the University of Alabama, having joined the Crimson Tide as a four-star recruit in 2019. During his tenure in Tuscaloosa, the Tide amassed a 48-6 record, collecting two SEC championships, two appearances in the College Football Playoff and a national championship in 2020. 

