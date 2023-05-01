A journey that began roughly a decade ago in Soso has carried West Jones alum Byron Young to one of the grandest stages in all of professional sports. The former Mustang became a Las Vegas Raider on Friday, selected with the 70th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Young spent the past four years at the University of Alabama, having joined the Crimson Tide as a four-star recruit in 2019. During his tenure in Tuscaloosa, the Tide amassed a 48-6 record, collecting two SEC championships, two appearances in the College Football Playoff and a national championship in 2020.
Young played in all 54 games for the Tide, totaling 139 tackles — 22.5 for loss — eight sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. As a senior, he led all SEC interior linemen with nine quarterback hits, earning second team All-American honors from the AFCA and first team All-SEC honors from the Associated Press. He was recognized as SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week, as well as Reese’s Senior Bowl Player of the Week, for his output in a 30-24 win at Ole Miss Nov. 12.
Entering the NFL as the 20th defensive lineman drafted from Alabama during the Nick Saban era, Young believes the experience he gained in Tuscaloosa and the perseverance he displayed through the process has molded him into a valuable asset for the Raiders’ roster.
"I was able to play a lot of football. I played in every game while I was at Alabama," Young said in his introductory conference call on Friday. "That's something I took pride in. There were games where I had little nicks and bruises that I could've sat out for, and probably shouldn't have played, but for me, I'm a guy that loves playing football. I'm going to go out whether I'm hurt, whether I'm 100 percent or if I'm sick.
"(Alabama) helped me grow, and I was able to watch those guys and how they led, and that really helped me in my leadership role … Every day in practice, it was a competition. if you didn't come out to practice and practice the right way, you got left behind. It created a great atmosphere. A lot of times the practices were harder than the games, just because you were going up against such great players."
Now, the Raiders are betting on Young as a promising new addition to an already-ferocious pass rush in the AFC West, praising him for many of the same traits he was once touted for as an impact player for the Mustangs.
“Big, physical kid (with) long arms who does a really nice job of being able to create leverage inside and control running lanes,” Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler said of Young during a recap of Friday’s draft picks. “He’s a little bit of an early-down pass rush No. 2 right now, but I think he can develop into more than that. He has some first-step quickness, and because of his length, it makes it hard for a lot of guards to handle him inside. We also see him being able to bump out and play big end for us in some of our defensive packages.
“He’s a hard worker, smart, tough, dependable and loves football, which are a lot of the traits that we’re looking for. We’re excited to have him.”
Young joined a roster that boasts several fellow Alabama alumni, including running back Josh Jacobs, tight end O.J. Howard and wide receiver Cam Sims. He told reporters he is thrilled to team up with the veteran playmakers in the Raiders’ front seven and is confident in his ability to make the most of the opportunity.
"I would love it if I can go in and just really help improve the culture and impact everybody in a positive way," Young said. “I think they will be getting a great player, but also a current player who can transition into becoming a leader. They already have a line of great guys on the team, like Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby, and they drafted Tyree (Wilson) earlier. It's going to be a deep group of guys up there.
"But I just want to come in and impact it right away, and I want to give them everything I can."
Young will report to training camp with the rest of the Raiders’ rookie class on July 18. Per NFL insider Adam Schefter, the league is targeting May 11 as the release date for Young’s rookie season schedule.
