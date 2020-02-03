Laurel stuns Gautier to reach South State soccer final
•
“We could play these guys 10 times, and they could beat us nine times,” senior goalkeeper Kaymin Ulmer told his teammates during a halftime speech in Laurel’s second-round playoff match against Gautier. “But they are not going to beat us today.”
Ulmer, who also stars on the football team, and the Tornadoes (11-9-2) fulfilled that promise, becoming one of the most unlikely soccer teams in Mississippi to be playing for a South State championship after a 1-0 victory over the Gators Between the Bricks.
While Laurel has won state football and basketball championships, the soccer team has been mediocre at best in a grueling region that includes South Jones and West Jones.
"The No. 1 thing with our team was making sure we stay consistent and fight to the end," said Laurel head coach Markel Milsap. “We have guys like my goalkeeper (Ulmer) who had never played soccer before. We’ve got guys who supported their teammates from the bench all year and stepped up to the moment when their numbers were called. Hats off to Gautier for playing a heck of a game, but I’m proud of my team for coming out and fighting for the win.”
Laurel is scheduled to play at Long Beach (13-2-3) at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Bearcats advanced to South State with a 1-0 victory over West Jones.
Despite a frustrating start to the season — the Naders were 4-8 one month ago — Milsap and his team fought their way out of the hole and got hot at the right time, winning seven of their last eight games to reach the South State title match. Milsap said the growth of his team from November to February is nothing short of remarkable.
"At the beginning of the year, we had a group playing as individuals,” said Milsap. “Toward the end, we started working together as a team. I'm so proud of these guys."
With under 20 minutes left in regulation, Laurel and Gautier (8-8-3) remained scoreless. That changed in the 61st minute, when senior midfielder William Mora connected on a near 20-yard shot for the first and only goal of the afternoon.
"It wasn't easy," Milsap said. "Our guys were frustrated. At the half, our senior captain and goalkeeper got on the rest of the guys, and they responded well. That goal came from the effort, energy and putting it all on the line."
As the Tornadoes celebrated together at midfield, Milsap made sure to extend credit and gratitude for the team’s former coach, who spent years working and developing the current players.
“Coach (Julio) Martinez deserves a lot of credit,”said Milsap. “This is his foundation. He brought up this team since they were in seventh grade. I just got lucky enough to coach these (seniors) in their last year.”
Milsap said he hopes the dream ride doesn’t end Tuesday.
“Man, I’m ready for South State,” Milsap said. “We’re going to take it one day at a time and give it everything we’ve got, just like we did this afternoon.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.