Senior scores 32 points in win over rival South Jones
•
West Jones basketball hosted its cross-county rivals from South Jones (10-6) in Friday night’s opening games of region competition. Both home teams were victorious, with the Mustangs winning 50-40 and the Lady Mustangs winning 62-48.
West Jones senior guard stole the show as she dropped 32 points on the Lady Braves.
Offense was sparse in the first quarter, with West Jones taking a 6-5 lead into the second. After settling in and establishing their game plan, the Lady Mustangs (10-4) expanded their lead to 21-15 by halftime. Gray scored 9 of the team’s 15 points in the second quarter.
Gray nearly outscored the Lady Braves with 13 points in the third, then added eight more points in the fourth to help seal the win.
Gray’s 32 points came on 12 field goals and six free throws. Nearly all of her scoring occurred inside the lane, as she showcased her strong ability to drive to the basket for high-percentage shots.
This was not the first instance in which Gray has taken over games this year. The 5-foot-8 forward scored 33 against Hattiesburg, 31 against Taylorsville and 24 in games against Greene County and Quitman — all wins. She is averaging 21.6 points per game.
WJ coach Sharon Murray said it is no surprise to see Gray performing at such a high level.
“She’s such a resourceful scorer,” said Murray. “She’s our No. 1 source of offense, so we want to allow her to do whatever she can do to get us points.”
Murray also says that Gray’s skill set is certainly not limited to just shooting the ball. In fact, the extra attention given to her on defense opens opportunities for her to find open teammates and create more offense.
“Everyone double-teams her,” said Murray. “She draws a lot of attention, which enables other girls to step up and finish some of her passes with baskets.”
Gray and the Lady Mustangs are now 10-4 overall with a 1-0 record in region play. They will face two more region foes this week, traveling to Brookhaven today (Tuesday) and hosting Laurel on Friday.
