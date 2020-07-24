Laurel's Johnson, Taylorsville's Keyes commit to play at Tulane
•
Two local high school football stars — quarterback Ty Keyes of Taylorsville High School and wide receiver Kanarius Johnson of Laurel High School — are pairing up to create a dynamic duo for the Tulane Green Wave.
Johnson, who announced his commitment to Tulane earlier this week, said he spoke to Keyes Thursday night about the possibility of playing together at the next level. Having already been strongly considering the option, Keyes took to social media Friday afternoon to announce he will be rolling with the Green Wave as well.
“I want to thank my parents, brothers and (other) family members for supporting me through the process and the sacrifices they made to help me succeed not only in sports, but in life,” Keyes said. “With that being said, I will be furthering my academic and football careers at Tulane University!”
Keyes, a 6-2, 205-pound dual-threat passer, has been rated as a four-star recruit since the summer before his junior season, having put up astonishing numbers throughout his high school career. Last fall, he became the youngest high school quarterback in MHSAA history to throw 100 career touchdown passes, and he is on pace to top LSU quarterback Miles Brennan’s state records for both career passing touchdowns and career passing yards. Keyes had been offered 12 Division I scholarships at the time of his commitment.
In three years, Keyes has thrown for 12,019 yards and 125 touchdowns to only 22 interceptions. He and the Tartars won the Class 2A state championship last season.
Johnson, a 6-2, 190-pound wide receiver, has been among the area’s most highly targeted football recruits following an explosive 2019 season for the Tornadoes. As a junior, he led the team in every category of receiving, totaling 42 receptions for 714 yards and 8 touchdowns. Johnson was selected to the Region 3-5A All District Team as well as the All Leader-Call Team, leading nearly all local receivers in total production.
Johnson attended football camps throughout the region during the offseason, through which he received more opportunities to impress college recruiters. By the end of the 2019 school year, he was ranked No. 11 overall among Mississippi’s 2021 recruits by 247 Sports and held scholarship offers from 13 Division I schools.
“It was something I never expected,” Johnson said, “but it was always something I dreamed about. When I was younger, I always thought, ‘Oh yeah, I want to go to this school or that school.’ But as I got older and it came down to the point where I had to choose a school, I decided that I wanted to be with a program that showed me love and made me feel like I’m at home.”
Johnson added, “Tulane called me just about every day. They called me like they were my grandmas or something.”
Johnson joins a growing number of Tornado football players who have recently chosen to play for the Green Wave. He joins Keon Howard, Laurel’s all-time leader in touchdown passes, who graduated in 2015 and transferred to Tulane from Southern Miss in 2019. Another 2015 graduate, Thakarius “BoPete” Keyes, played four seasons as a defensive back for the Green Wave before being selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft in April.
Keyes and Johnson both enter their senior year as leaders of teams with big aspirations for the 2020 season. Keyes and the Tartars, the defending 2A state champions, are returning a large amount of starters and are expected to contend for their third state title in the past four years. Johnson and the Tornadoes reached the 5A South State championship last fall and are currently ranked No. 9 in Mississippi Gridiron’s preseason overall Top 10 poll.
