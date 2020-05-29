Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Tate Reeves signed an executive order containing a set of guidelines that youth athletic teams in Mississippi will be required to follow when returning to practices and games next week.
These guidelines were created in an effort to protect the health and safety of those who choose to resume participation in recreational activities after months of being sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The well-being of those who participate in these activities is of the utmost importance, Laurel Parks and Recreation Director Elvin Ulmer said, and he intends to make sure local youth sports organizations are in compliance with the rules and regulations specified by state authorities.
“My first priority above all is to look out for the safety of everyone who uses our facilities,” Ulmer said Thursday. “We will follow the guidelines that are put forward by the state, along with local guidelines that we’ve determined to be appropriate for our area. We’ll make sure the guidelines are followed to the best of our abilities, and we’ll have waivers for each kid’s parents to ensure that we all have an understanding of what those guidelines will be.”
At Merchant Park in Ellisville, where team practices have already begun, similar regulations had already been put in place to protect the health of summer participants and their families.
"We've already removed the bleachers so there won't be any concerns about people sitting in them," said Jones County Parks and Recreation Director Steve Graves. "We've closed the dugouts during practices, and we're making sure each team is practicing social distancing as much as possible.
"We'll continue to take all the necessary precautions to make sure everyone is safe," Graves continued. "We're just excited to get back on the fields. I know a lot of parents are ready to get their kids out of the house to get some exercise."
As detailed by the executive order, players must be screened by a coach for COVID-19 before stepping onto the field and will be sent home if they exhibit any symptoms. Players and coaches must use hand sanitizer before and after practices, and social distancing must be practiced between personnel.
In addition, players will be asked to use their own equipment, which should be kept six feet apart, and bring their own drinks and food. Drinking fountains and other shared items will not be permitted for public use.
While dugouts will be closed to both players and coaches during practices, teams will be allowed to use them during games. A maximum of 100 people will be allowed to attend each game, including the coaches, players and fans. Many of the same rules of practices will apply to games for players, such as being screened for symptoms, using hand sanitizer and not sharing equipment or personal items.
To ensure fair use of each game’s capacity limit, no more than two household members per player will be allowed to attend games. While in attendance, those household members must also stay six feet apart from each other. Spectators must bring their own chairs, as bleachers will be closed, and they must leave the field area immediately after games and return to their cars. Those who choose to attend are also encouraged to wear masks while on the premises.
While the state’s proposed guidelines may be inconvenient for many, Ulmer said that any time the health of children and their families is at risk, he would much rather be safe than sorry.
“I love baseball and softball just as much as anybody, and I know that we’re all anxious to get back to our lives as usual, but I feel it is my responsibility to make sure everyone is as safe as possible when using our facilities,” Ulmer said. “We want to ease back into things as safely and responsibly as we can.
