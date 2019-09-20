From staff reports
The Jones Bobcats took their second loss of the season on Thursday against Mississippi Gulf Coast by a score of 20-14. Despite a two-touchdown comeback attempt in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs maintained the lead and snapped a three-game losing streak to the Bobcats dating back to 2016.
The Bulldogs’ offense established itself right out of the gate on a 14-play, 93-yard drive that ended with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Chance Lovertich to Maleik Gray. Their opening drive drained 6 minutes, 51 seconds off the clock and went down as the only score of the first quarter.
Midway through the second quarter, the Bulldogs put together another long scoring drive, this time marching 76 yards on nine plays. Austin Bolton scored on a three-yard run to extend Gulf Coast’s lead to 14-0 going into halftime.
The Bobcats totaled 46 yards of offense through the first two quarters with two first downs and a turnover. The Bulldogs had possession of the ball for 18:04 in the half, compared to 11:56 for the Bobcats.
Gulf Coast extended its lead one last time in the third quarter with a 2-yard touchdown run from Omni Wells to cap off a six-play, 57-yard drive. Caden Davis’ extra point attempt was no good, leaving the Bulldogs with a 20-0 advantage.
Jones scored a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter and drove deep into Gulf Coast territory inside the final two minutes, but a fourth-down sack ended JC's hopes.
JC (2-2) will have a road game Thursday in Summit against the Southwest CC Bears. Gulf Coast, now 4-0, will be on the road Thursday with a game against Copiah-Lincoln.
