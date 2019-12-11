Archie Cooley, a Laurel native and iconic football coach, is returning to his hometown to speak about his new biography on Friday at 3 p.m. in the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art. Cooley will also be signing copies of his book.
Cooley is one of the most colorful coaching figures in the history of college football. In his first head coaching job, the brash-talking, self-assured coach left an indelible footprint that has since pushed the standard for all coaches.
Taking over the program at Mississippi Valley State University, Cooley acquired the nickname “Gunslinger”due to his aggressive and unapologetic style of coaching. The 1980s saw the Delta Devils rise to national football prominence behind a high-octane offense featuring quarterback Willie Totten and receiver Jerry Rice. Cooley and his team helped turned the college football world upside down.
A glimpse into his life reveals his growing up in poverty, his formidable high school/college years, and his learning under another icon (Big John Merritt), all culminating with his meteoric rise to coaching great.
The event is free and open to the public.
