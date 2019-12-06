Rivalry weekend went a whole lot better than I anticipated last week as I posted a surprising 11-1 record to move my season total to 129-40 (76.3 percent). Not shabby, but I was hoping for more.
This week, championship week, is going to be a whole lot tougher. An 8-4 or 9-3 record is expected, but I won’t be surprised with a 6-6 finish. There are some tough games on the slate and I am a bit out of my comfort zone since there is only one SEC game to pick and not five to seven.
The first pick is the Pac 12 Championship game. The game was played on Friday, but this column was written on Thursday and the paper went to the printer at 3 p.m. on Friday, so right or wrong, this pick was made long before the game was played.
Utah is the No. 5 team in the latest College Football Playoff rankings and the Utes can possibly get into the CFP with a win over Oregon at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. It should be a very good game, but I think the Ducks are a step behind the Utes, who will punch their ticket to crash the CFP party with a narrow win over Oregon.
Today (Saturday) there are three title games that are scheduled for 11 a.m. kickoffs with the Big 12, MAC and Sun Belt on tap.
The Big 12 title game features 11-1 Oklahoma against 11-1 Baylor, the Nos. 6 and 7 teams in the CFP rankings.
It has been three weeks since Oklahoma set a school record with a 25-point come-from-behind win over Baylor in Waco, Texas. Now, Baylor will be out for revenge when the Bears and Sooners square off at Jerry World in Arlington, Texas.
It’s hard to beat the same team twice in the same season in football, but I think OU quarterback Jalen Hurts, again, will be the difference as the Sooners come out on fire and don’t check up on a way to another Big 12 crown.
Central Michigan plays Miami, Ohio in the MAC title game while Appalachian State plays Louisiana in the Sun Belt title game.
I’’m going with the Chippewas from CMU and Appy State.
Florida Atlantic hosts UAB in the Conference USA title game at 12:20 p.m. on CBS Sports Network and I like the Owls because they are at home and because Lane Kiffin is their head coach. Those two reasons are good enough.
A rematch from last weekend takes place as Cincinnati travels back to the Liberty Bowl to play Memphis for the American Athletic Conference crown. The Tigers got the best of the Bearcats with a 34-24 win, but with the Bearcats having been there and done that just seven days ago, I think they will flip the script as Cincy wins the AAC title.
Boise State will host Hawaii in the Mountain West title game and I like Boise because they are playing at home on the blue turf. If the game was out on the islands, I might make a different pick, but Boise gets it done at home.
Alcorn State plays Southern University for the SWAC championship with the winner advancing to the Celebration Bowl to face MEAC champ Florida A&M.
Last year, ASU beat Southern 37-28 for the SWAC title, and Alcorn is making its sixth straight appearance in the title game, having won three of its previous five appearances. However, Southern is from Baton Rouge, just like my favorite team, and I am going to take the Jaguars with the upset.
Another Louisiana team, Southeastern Louisiana, will be playing today at Montana in the second round of the FCS playoffs. SLU knocked off Villanova 45-44 in Round 1 but will have a much tougher time playing in the elements so far up north. The Grizzlies get the win, but closer than the experts think.
The ACC title game features Clemson and first-time participant Virginia. The Cavs made it to the title game by knocking off rival Virginia Tech for the first time in 16 years last week and will be on a big high, But in football, big highs usually lead to big letdowns. The Tigers roar in this one.
Ohio State has a rematch with Wisconsin in the Big Ten title game. The Buckeyes beat the Badgers 38-7 the last Saturday in October. The score will be closer, maybe much closer, but the result will be the same. Buckeyes win 35-24.
That leaves us with the SEC Championship.
If you didn’t already know why the SEC title game is the best in all the land, then take this into consideration. Just to get a ticket to get into the championship games of the Top 5 conferences, you would have to pay $26 for the Pac-12, $40 for the Big Ten, $45 for the Big 12, $47 for the ACC and $189 to get into the SEC title game. Now you tell me which conference is the king of college football.
Anyway, while the game is scheduled for a 3 p.m. kickoff, it is the most important game played in this part of the country, so I had to leave it for last.
The best offense in the SEC (LSU) goes up against arguably the best defense in the SEC (Georgia).
LSU has turned lots of heads this year with quarterback Joe Burrow and an offense that is one of the most explosive in all the land.
If Georgia wins a close game, then the Dawgs and Tigers will both likely advance to the CFP. If LSU wins, then Georgia is out of the CFP picture.
Burrow has been special all year long, and there is no reason to believe that this game will be any different. LSU wins 38-28 in a game that is closer than the final score.
Scroll down for Guru's Mississippi high school football state championship predictions
On Sunday, the Final 4 will be announced. Going by my picks, it will be (in order) LSU, Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma.
This will be one of the best championship Saturdays in a long time, because there is so much that can happen, and the four spots for the CFP likely won’t be decided until the final whistle blows tonight.
Guru’s HS championship game picks
FRIDAY
Class 3A
Jefferson Davis Co. over Noxubee Co.
Class 1A
Lumberton over Nanih Waiya
Class 6A
Oxford over Oak Grove
Saturday
Class 4A
Corinth over Poplarville
Class 2A
Taylorsville over North Side
Class 5A
Picayune over West Point
*Picks were submitted Thursday night
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.