Well, it’s rivalry week and it doesn’t get much tougher to pick than this.
Last week, I was able to post a 10-2 record and run my season total to 118-39, which puts me at a 75.2 winning percentage for the season. Still not acceptable.
This week’s list of 12 games is no easy task. I can see a 12-0 week or a 6-6 week in the making. Hopefully, it’s the former.
Since Miss. State and Ole Miss played in the Egg Bowl on Thursday, that leaves USM as the only Big 3 school playing today (Saturday).
The Golden Eagles have a tough task in traveling to Boca Raton, Fla., to face Florida Atlantic and head coach Lane Kiffin. The Eagles were hammered by Western Kentucky last week at home and that won’t change on the road. FAU wins by three scores.
Now, that sets us up with a slate of seven SEC rivalry games.
In the 11 a.m. slot are Clemson at South Carolina, Georgia at Georgia Tech and Louisville at Kentucky.
Clemson hasn’t faced any stiff competition in the ACC, and while the Cocks will try to rise to the occasion, I just don’t think that Carolina has enough fire power to tame the Tigers. But it could be a lot closer than the experts think.
Georgia Tech isn’t the one-dimensional rushing offense it once was, but Georgia has one of the best defenses in the country (if not the best). The Yellow Jackets might make the final margin closer than most would expect, but the Dawgs defense and the legs of running back D’Andre Swift will make the difference.
In one of the hardest rivalry games to pick on a yearly basis, the “Battle for the Bluegrass State” is always a toss-up.
I flipped a coin and then asked my nephew Jon Landon and both answers were the same — Kentucky.
The Iron Bowl kicks off at 2:30 with Alabama traveling to Auburn in a game that will test the Tide and their fate for the College Football Playoffs.
For once, Auburn has the better defense, especially up front. The offenses aren’t that different with backup quarterback Mac Jones starting for Bama. Call me crazy, but I’m going with the home team and the upset in this one.
Vanderbilt plays at Tennessee in the 3 p.m. slot. Don’t really need to say much, other than — Rocky Top!
Texas A&M travels to Death Valley to face LSU. After a seven-overtime win by the Aggies in College Station (with multiple penalties going against LSU) look for the Tigers to be out for revenge. And they will get it with a 52-20 victory.
Florida State plays at Florida in a game that has become one-sided in recent years. Noles will be Gator Bait!
The last four games on the slate are pretty much 50/50. Well, maybe not the first one.
Ohio State plays at Michigan in “The Game” and the Buckeyes can complete a perfect regular season with a win. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is 0-4 against the Buckeyes and will be 0-5.
Wisconsin plays at Minnesota for Paul Bunyan’s Ax with ESPN’s Game Day in town in a game that will determine which team faces Ohio State in the Big Ten title game.
The Gophers can keep slim CFP hopes alive with a win, while the Badgers will try to play spoiler.
Look for Minnesota to continue to “row the boat” and pick up its 11th win.
Bedlam ensues in Stillwater, Okla., as OU visits Oklahoma State with a lot on the line. OU needs the win to stay in contention for a CFP berth and the Cowpokes would love to spoil that for the hated Sooners.
However, OU quarterback Jalen Hurts will be too much for the Cowpokes. Sooners escape with a last-second win.
The final regular-season game before championship weekend takes place out on the Hawaiian Islands as Hawaii entertains Army
The Black Knights nearly knocked off Michigan in the Big House at the start of the season but have floundered a lot since then.
Hawaii will be playing for the Mountain West title next week and should send Army back to the mainland with another loss.
Whew, that is now in the books.
I have to get back to the Egg Bowl because Old Miss just tied the game before halftime.
Come on Dawgs!
•
Guru Nichols is former sports editor of the Leader-Call.
