WJ’s Jurnee stopped short for second straight season
JACKSON — A lot of women like the idea of “29 and holding.” But the West Jones women were in tears when they didn’t hit 30.
En’Dya Buford poured in 36 points as Olive Branch (29-4) won 61-48, stopping the Lady Mustangs (29-1) in their quest to bring home an elusive state championship and cap a perfect 30-0 season.
It happened on the same hardwood where most of the same players suffered their last loss and last heartbreak, on a buzzer-beater by Hattiesburg in the 2018 Class 5A title game.
The Lady Conquistadors led from start to finish, so there was time to prepare for the loss this time. But that didn’t make it any easier.
“They’re hurting right now,” WJ coach Sharon Murray said. “I’m proud of the effort, proud of the season. I love them. But there’s not a lot you can say to take the pain away right now.”
Jurnee McLaurin led West Jones with 20 points and Brikayla Gray finished with 15 points. Imani Arrington had eight points and three steals and Bri Carr added five points and five assists.
The Lady Mustangs made it their mission to bring home the championship on their third trip to the title game in five years. But once again, they walked away from the Big House with Big Hurt. Several of the players took off their second-place medals right after the presentation at halfcourt.
“I’m just really getting tired of talking about last year,” Murray said when asked about the losses. “I just want to get past that. Everybody else keeps bringing it up. I don’t think I’ll ever get past that. Nobody will let me.”
Olive Branch coach Jason Thompson has some recent painful memories from the Big House, too. In 2017, his team’s first state championship was stripped away by the Mississippi High School Activities Association for using an ineligible player. Because of the sanctions, his team wasn’t allowed to participate in the postseason last year.
“It built us up to get to this point and to be able to do what we just did,” Thompson said. “The kids didn’t ever waver or resist the challenge. They stood up, they accepted it … and they kept pressing through.”
A month ago, Buford tweeted: “Olive Branch Girls 2018-19 State Champions … MARK MY WORDS!”
Her confidence on the keyboard carried over to the court. The 5-foot-7 junior was the difference in the outcome.
“It’s hard to find an answer for her,” Murray said. “Give her some space, she shoots 3s. Get on her tight, she goes around you.”
Olive Branch led 17-9 after the first quarter, then carried a 35-23 lead into the locker room and maintained that 12-point lead going into the fourth, 48-36. The Lady Mustangs made a run early in the final period.
An Arrington steal led to a McLaurin breakaway that cut the Lady Quistors’ lead to five, 51-46, with about five minutes remaining. But Buford dribbled down and pulled up for a long 3 to extend the lead for Olive Branch.
“They were very physical, very gritty,” Murray said of the Lady Quistors, who outrebounded WJ 36-27. “They came to win. We did, too, but they were a very tough team.”
Olive Branch’s last loss was to 3A runnerup Choctaw Central on Jan. 26, and they’d reeled off eight in a row since then. Buford broke 30 in both games in the Big House, including a 78-72 win over defending champion Hattiesburg. She was selected Player of the Game. Her stat line also included nine rebounds, six steals and four 3-pointers.
Three of the four WJ players who put points on the board are seniors. Only Gray will be back in the lineup next season. That small, close-knit group of seniors has a lot to be proud of, Murray said.
“They feel horrible right now,” she said, “but they’ll look back and see that they did a lot. They leave a big legacy.”
All were part of teams that went 99-17 in their four seasons and made it to the state championship game in back-to-back years.
“Some people will find some negative in that,” Murray said, “but you can find a lot of positive in it.”
