Antwan Hatten, the senior standout basketball player who helped lead the Laurel Tornadoes to the MHSAA Class 5A quarterfinals last month, has signed a letter of intent to continue his career on the court as a member of the Jones College Bobcats.
Hatten, a 6-foot-4, 171-pound forward, is the last remaining member of the Tornadoes’ 2017 state championship team. In his four years with the team, Laurel posted an 80-35 overall record with a 31-2 record against Region 5-5A opponents.
Having led the team in scoring throughout the season, Hatten stepped up his game even more in his final high school postseason, averaging 30 points per game as he guided the Tornadoes to its first quarterfinals appearance in four years.
“Antwan’s been with us for a long time,” said Laurel head coach Marcus Price. “He’s the only guy on this year’s team who has a championship ring from 2017. He’s one of the best players in the state and — if we’re being honest — one of the best kept secrets in the state.”
“Not only will they get a great ball player, they will get a great young man,” Laurel girls basketball coach Sherri Cooley said. “Antwan has helped me so much throughout the season. I’m going to really miss him. But I’m happy that he is close by so I can still see him play.”
Hatten will join a Bobcats basketball team that just completed a 20-7 season and finished as runners-up for the Region 23 championship.
