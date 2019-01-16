From staff reports
Defending Class 5A state champion Hattiesburg rallied in the fourth quarter to slip by South Jones 47-43 in girls’ basketball on Tuesday night in a non-region matchup.
Senior Jordan Clark scored 14 points, including two 3-pointers, and had two assists to lead the Lady Braves (16-4, 2-1 Region 5-5A).
Eighth-grader Jernize Gammage scored 11 points and snagged a team-high 10 rebounds, while senior Kelsi Jackson added 10 points for South Jones, which trailed by five points at halftime but took a one-point lead, 43-42, heading into the fourth quarter.
Led by Kenedi Walker’s 20 points and Melyia Grayson’s 16 points, the Lady Tigers (15-4) were able to outscore South Jones 14-9 in the fourth quarter to snag the victory.
South Jones outrebounded Hattiesburg 30-18, but the Lady Braves converted only 3 of 10 free throw attempts throughout the game.
The Lady Braves are scheduled to play at Laurel on Friday with a 6 p.m. tipoff.
