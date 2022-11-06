HATTIESBURG – The Tigers scored on a 75-yard wide receiver pass on the first play, and it became clear very early that Hattiesburg would not be dominated for a second straight year. 

Instead, Hattiesburg used its ferocious defense and hard-nosed rushing attack to subdue Laurel and return the coveted 'Lil Brown Jug to the Hub City. Laurel quarterback Kobe Pierce finished 6-for-17 for 88 yards and a touchdown. The Laurel ground game couldn't get rolling either, gaining 102 yards and a touchdown.

