HATTIESBURG – The Tigers scored on a 75-yard wide receiver pass on the first play, and it became clear very early that Hattiesburg would not be dominated for a second straight year.
Instead, Hattiesburg used its ferocious defense and hard-nosed rushing attack to subdue Laurel and return the coveted 'Lil Brown Jug to the Hub City. Laurel quarterback Kobe Pierce finished 6-for-17 for 88 yards and a touchdown. The Laurel ground game couldn't get rolling either, gaining 102 yards and a touchdown.
"Hats off to them," Laurel head coach Ryan Earnest said. "They played and coached better than us tonight. They were the better team. We never could get any kind of continuity going offensively after the first half, and I thought our defense held on as long as they could. We have to go get ready for a really good Picayune team now."
Laurel (6-5) will travel to Picayune (11-0) on Friday for the first round of the Class 5A playoffs. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Hattiesburg (7-4) will host Vancleave (7-3) on Friday at 7 p.m.
For a full recap of the Lil' Brown Jug game, see the Tuesday edition of the Leader-Call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.