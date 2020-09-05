The 99th edition of the “Battle for the Lil’ Brown Jug” between Laurel and Hattiesburg was, to say the least, a unique chapter in the history of Mississippi’s oldest high school football rivalry. The impact of the circumstances surrounding the game could be felt in almost every aspect, even in the aftermath, when Hattiesburg head coach Tony Vance hoisted the Jug in celebration of a 26-12 victory while wearing a school-themed purple and gold face mask. Though it could not be seen, Vance’s ear-to-ear grin was felt throughout all of T.I. Patrick Stadium.
As would be expected during Week 1 of any season — and even more so in 2020 — both teams struggled to find a rhythm early in the ballgame. No points were put on the scoreboard until the second quarter when Hattiesburg’s quarterback Jermaine Powell connected with Josh Jones for a 21-yard touchdown pass. Another Tiger delivered a touchdown pass later in the same period, as this time two-way athlete Quinten Smith found Jack Jackson on a quick sideline pass that ultimately went for a 43-yard gain and six more points to put Hattiesburg ahead 14-0 at the half.
The Tornadoes struggled to create offense in the absence of two key players. Senior running back and receiver Xavier Evans was determined unready to play in the season opener due to an undisclosed injury, and senior “Dandy Dozen” selection Kanarius Johnson left the field with an undisclosed injury during Laurel’s first offensive drive of the evening. Both Evans and Johnson are anticipated to rejoin Laurel’s offense at a later date.
Nevertheless, the Tornadoes clawed their way back into the ballgame in the fourth quarter with a 32-yard touchdown pass from Dexter Scott to Keanu White, followed by a 9-yard touchdown run by Kiron Benjamin to shrink the deficit to 14-12 with just under eight minutes remaining on the clock.
Untimely turnovers ultimately stifled Laurel’s comeback attempt, as multiple interceptions in the final quarter led to two late touchdowns for the Tigers to put away the game. Hattiesburg’s senior cornerback Walton Thompson made the largest impact of the evening with three interceptions, one of which occurred in the back of the end zone on a fourth-and-goal conversion attempt by the Tornadoes.
Encouraged by the relentless effort of his players to keep fighting amidst adversity, Laurel head coach Ryan Earnest still feels confident in his team’s potential going forward.
“We’ll get these things fixed,” said Earnest. “We’ll get healthy, and we’ll improve. This is one game, and one game does not a season make. Still proud of my guys, and wouldn’t want to be coaching anybody else.”
For further details and insight on Friday night’s contest, see the sports section in Tuesday morning’s edition of the Laurel Leader-Call newspaper. The full story will also be available online Tuesday at leader-call.com/sports.
