The Mississippi High School Athletics Association announced reclassifications for 2021-23 on Thursday, along with the realignment of regions throughout the state to accommodate the additions to each class. This year’s shakeup reunited a few local rivals in Region 3-5A, creating one of Mississippi’s strongest groups of teams right in the heart of the Pine Belt.
Among the new members is Hattiesburg High School, home of one of Mississippi’s oldest football programs. The Tigers, who typically compete in Region 4-5A with teams along the Gulf Coast, will now compete in the same region as their longtime rivals, the Laurel Tornadoes.
“This is going to be fun,” said Hattiesburg’s head coach Tony Vance, who hoisted the Lil’ Brown Jug for the sixth time in September after leading his team to a 26-12 win over Laurel. The Tigers are currently battling Gautier and Pascagoula for a No. 3 seed in next month’s 5A playoffs.
Along with Hattiesburg comes Wayne County High School, a longtime member of the region that got shuffled to Region 4-5A during realignments in 2017.
“Honestly, it kind of feels like coming home,” said War Eagles head coach Kevin Gandy. “Traditionally this has been our home region. We’ve got some great rivalries with West Jones, Laurel and even Hattiesburg.”
The War Eagles have competed in Region 3-5A for 12 seasons since 1999, two of which they came out on top as 5A state champions under former head coaches Marcus Boyles and Todd Mangum. Gandy, who played in the region as a student at Wayne County, said he hopes he and his team can make their own marks on the school’s winning tradition.
“It’s going to be tough,” Gandy said. “There won’t be any easy wins with this group.”
Laurel’s Ryan Earnest, who has coached in Region 3-5A both as an assistant under Boyles at Wayne County and head coach of the Tornadoes, says he and his team welcome the challenge of having two of its fiercest rivals join the race for playoff seeding each year in region play.
“Having two quality programs such as WC and Hattiesburg enter our district definitely makes our region one of the toughest — if not the toughest — region in the state,” Earnest said. “I think for us, the thing that changes since we traditionally play them both already is that, now, our focus shifts from the idea of playing a quality non-region opponent to now playing them with potential playoff seeding on the line.”
Earnest also noted that the realignment could potentially restore part of the tradition of its century-long rivalry with the Tigers, which used to be the final game of each regular season.
“One cool thing is the idea of the ‘Jug game’ potentially going back to the end of the year like it used to be several years ago,” Earnest said. “It was always the last regular-season game. I was on the last team to play the game then.”
Florence High School, which was reclassified from 4A to 5A, will also join the newly-shaped region. Brookhaven, Florence, Natchez, South Jones and West Jones will each remain in the group. Forest Hill and Jim Hill were relocated to Region 2-5A, and Wingfield was reclassified and moved to Region 6-4A.
Among other local changes were the reclassifications of Bay Springs and Taylorsville from 2A to 1A, where both will compete in Region 4-1A. Stringer was lifted from 1A to 2A and will compete in Region 8-2A.
MHSAA reclassifications occur every other year, based on student population totals at each public school. Regions are mapped out differently for each sport based on approximity to other schools and postseason formats.
