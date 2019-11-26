This year’s 2A South State championship features a rematch of last year’s state title game between the Taylorsville Tartars and the Scott Central Rebels. With Scott Central being moved to Region 6-2A in this year’s reclassification, the two juggernauts now must battle for a chance to defend titles that they each held just a year ago.
The Tartars enter the semifinals having faced two of their toughest tests of the season over the last two weeks. In Round 2, they won a defensive dogfight 21-8 over Collins and, in Round 3, they won an offensive shootout 47-30 over Philadelphia. Junior running back Jeffery Pittman led the way in both contests, rushing for 114 yards and one touchdown against Collins and 113 yards and three touchdowns against Philadelphia.
Pittman’s production will be key for the Tartars when facing a Rebels' defense that has given up a total of 19 points in its last four games. Scott Central’s offense has gotten progressively stronger over the course of the playoffs, scoring 12 against Bay Springs, 34 against East Marion and 48 in last week’s shutout win over Enterprise. The unit has thrived off of depth in its rushing attack, with six different players scoring touchdowns on the ground against the Bulldogs and four of them rushing for at least 50 yards.
Junior quarterback Treyon Wash leads the Rebels in both passing yards and rushing yards. Wash has completed 64 percent of his pass attempts for 1,263 yards and 13 touchdowns, and he has rushed for 624 yards — 5.4 yards per carry — and eight touchdowns.
These two teams ended last season in the state title game, with Scott Central winning, 21-7. The two teams began this season by facing off in Forest — a game that Taylorsville won 32-12.
Friday night, one of the two teams’ season will again come to an end with a clash against its most recent rival. The winner will advance to the 2A state championship game, which will be played at Southern Miss on Saturday, Dec. 7 against either North Side or Charleston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.