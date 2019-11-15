Two members of the 12th-ranked Jones College women’s basketball team signed national letters of intent here Wednesday afternoon.
Guard Keyara Jones (Heidelberg) signed with the University of Alabama, and forward LaMiracle Sims (Moss Point) signed with the University of Alabama-Birmingham.
"Keyara is a really special player," head coach Missy Bilderback said. "She can score at all three levels, loves to defend and most of all loves to compete. What separates her is that she's an exceptional leader and backs it up every day with her actions. Alabama is getting a game-changer with Keyara and I believe she'll have an immediate impact in their program."
The Bobcats went 28-3 a year ago, winning their third straight conference title, region championship and advancing to the NJCAA National Tournament.
Jones played and started in 30 games as a redshirt freshman, leading the team in scoring at 15.7 points per game with a dozen 20-point games.
In addition to garnering All-American honors, Jones was selected to play in the NJCAA All-Star Game and was also first team all-conference and all-region.
Jones averaged 20 points per game in her senior season at Heidelberg, was selected to The Clarion-Ledger's Dandy Dozen twice and was a nominee for the McDonald's All-American award.
Sims averaged 5 points and 6.6 rebounds per game in just under 20 minutes per contest as a freshman and shot 40 percent from the floor.
Bilderback expects five or six more players to sign Division I scholarships after the season.
