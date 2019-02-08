Laurel High School football standout Jontarius Henderson signed a letter of intent with defending national champion East Mississippi Community College. Henderson was selected to the 5A All-State team as a first-team wide receiver and was an All-Region 3-5A team selection. He is a member of the basketball and track teams and is an honor roll student. He plans to major in business management. Seated with him are his father Johnny Henderson and grandmother Doris Brunson. Standing, from left, are Principal Dr. Michael Eubanks, brother Jaleen Walker, head football coach Todd Breland, brother Jeremiah Henderson, Assistant Principal Dr. Jaymar Jackson and coach Kylan Pollard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.