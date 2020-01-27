Participants from all over the Mississippi gathered in Laurel on Saturday to compete in the 2019-2020 State Motocross Championships. The event, hosted by Walter Bartran of Laurel, featured races in several different classes, giving riders of various age groups and experience levels to compete on a professional outdoors track for grand prizes. Concessions were provided for guests, along with entertainment by the Faith Racers, a motocross ministry organization based in Montgomery, Ala.
Photos by Brad Crowe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.