This week in local sports
Basketball: girls play at 6 p.m., boys play at 7:30 p.m.
Soccer: girls play at 5:30 p.m.,
boys play at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted
Friday
Basketball
South Jones at West Jones
Laurel at Newton
Soccer
Northeast Jones vs George County (at Pearl River Community College)
Saturday
Basketball
Laurel vs Meridian (at Newton)
Taylorsville at Magee
Lumberton at South Jones
Soccer
I-10/I-20 Blast Tournament
on the Mississippi Gulf Coast
9 a.m.: (B) West Jones vs. St.
Stanislaus, at West Harrison HS
10:30 a.m.: (G) South Jones vs. Biloxi, at Gulfport Sportsplex
Noon: (G) West Jones vs. Resurrection, at Gulfport Sportsplex
Noon: (B) Pascagoula vs. South Jones, at Gulfport High
1:30 p.m.: (G) South Jones vs. Oak Grove, at Gulfport Sportsplex
1:30 p.m.: (B) Harrison Central vs. West Jones, at Gulfport High
3 p.m.: (B) South Jones vs. Pass Christian, Herbert Wilson Rec Ctr.
4:30 p.m.: (G) West Jones vs. Gulfport, at Gulfport Sportsplex
