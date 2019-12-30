This week in local sports

Basketball: girls play at 6 p.m., boys play at 7:30 p.m.

Soccer: girls play at 5:30 p.m., 

boys play at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted

Friday

Basketball

South Jones at West Jones 

Laurel at Newton

Soccer

Northeast Jones vs George County (at Pearl River Community College)

Saturday

Basketball

Laurel vs Meridian (at Newton)

Taylorsville at Magee

Lumberton at South Jones

Soccer

I-10/I-20 Blast Tournament 

on the Mississippi Gulf Coast

9 a.m.: (B) West Jones vs. St. 

Stanislaus, at West Harrison HS

10:30 a.m.: (G) South Jones vs. Biloxi, at Gulfport Sportsplex

Noon: (G) West Jones vs. Resurrection, at Gulfport Sportsplex

Noon: (B) Pascagoula vs. South Jones, at Gulfport High

1:30 p.m.: (G) South Jones vs. Oak Grove, at Gulfport Sportsplex

1:30 p.m.: (B) Harrison Central vs. West Jones, at Gulfport High

3 p.m.: (B) South Jones vs. Pass Christian, Herbert Wilson Rec Ctr.

4:30 p.m.: (G) West Jones vs. Gulfport, at Gulfport Sportsplex

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.