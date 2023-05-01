2504305B-199B-4F97-8163-60895CD75517.jpeg

After years of excelling in both state and national competitions, the South Jones Band of Braves is taking its talents to an even higher level. Head band director Brian Joyce stunned his students Friday with the announcement that they have been accepted to perform and compete in the 2026 St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin, Ireland. 

Adding to the prestige of taking part in the iconic parade, which annually draws a worldwide audience of roughly half a million people, is the fact that South Jones will be the first high school band from Mississippi to ever perform at the event. 

