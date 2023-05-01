After years of excelling in both state and national competitions, the South Jones Band of Braves is taking its talents to an even higher level. Head band director Brian Joyce stunned his students Friday with the announcement that they have been accepted to perform and compete in the 2026 St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin, Ireland.
Adding to the prestige of taking part in the iconic parade, which annually draws a worldwide audience of roughly half a million people, is the fact that South Jones will be the first high school band from Mississippi to ever perform at the event.
“It’s a really great opportunity for our students, not only from a performance aspect, but in the sense that they get to immerse themselves in a culture and a place that they’ve probably only ever read about,” Joyce said. “I’m really excited for them to be able to go see things that they might not have ever seen otherwise.”
Applying for the opportunity was a long and tedious process, but Joyce managed to keep it under wraps until Friday’s announcement. It wasn’t easy, Joyce noted, but it was worth it.
“We started the process a couple years ago. You have to submit an application and get approved, and they put you through a vetting process,” Joyce said. “It was very challenging to keep it a secret. We had a small core of our people who knew about it, and we swore them all to secrecy. They had pretty tight lips.
“The more of a secret you keep it, the more fun it is for the kids.”
Joyce and fellow staff members gathered the Braves at the Performance Arts Center on Friday, with no forewarning as to why they were assembling. He shared the big news by way of a short video, which began with a sad undertone that tricked his students into believing they had been assembled for a rather unfortunate reason.
“We really thought that our dear Mr. Joyce was leaving us,” freshman drum major Addie Thames shared. “We were all very skittish because they never call us for a group meeting like this. He started off by saying, ‘We’re leaving,’ but then he added, ‘But we’re taking you with us.’
“We were all like, ‘OK, that was dirty of you, Mr. Joyce.’”
“I was so surprised. I did not see this coming at all,” added fellow drum major Annie Byrd. “We’re so excited, especially since we’ll be doing it our senior year. It’s going to be a fun year and a great way to end our time as drum majors.”
To the excitement of the sophomores, juniors and seniors who will have already graduated by 2026, Joyce announced that they’ll all still be welcome to come along, noting that their hard work and dedication to the program played a large role in the success that led to their invitation to the parade.
“Anybody who was a part of the band program this year who wants to participate or go with us will be able to do so,” Joyce said. “They’re the reason we got there, so we owe them that … Just hop on the bus. Let’s go.”
The trip will last seven days and six nights in March 2026, during which time the Braves will receive multiple opportunities to perform while also sightseeing and enjoying the full experience of visiting Dublin. Fundraisers will be held over the next three years to make the once-in-lifetime trip possible.
While performing in the parade will be a dream come true, Joyce said he takes just as much pride in the hard work that earned his band the honor. For that, he thanked his staff, the Ellisville community and, most of all, his students.
“It’s really exciting and special for our program to be in this space,” Joyce said. “We have really kids and a really great supporting network on campus and throughout our community. None of this would be possible without all of those people always having our backs.”
