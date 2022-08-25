Braves tangle with Bobcats in Week 1
The South Jones Braves plan to weather the storms that have waterlogged much of the Pine Belt this week as they face off against the Sumrall Bobcats in both teams’ season-opener.
The Bobcats ended the 2021 season with a 6-4 record and looked to be on the upswing in one of the hardest regions in Class 4A, playing traditionally strong programs like Poplarville and Columbia yearly. With the Braves revealing their new hybrid offense, many fans can’t wait to see all of the new wrinkles that have been installed. With rain and thunderstorms expected on The Reservation Friday, the Braves’ new offensive schemes could be effective immediately.
“Honestly, I feel like the rain will give us a great advantage with the new offensive scheme we’ve laid out,” South Jones head coach Todd Breland said. “Sumrall is a spread offense, so with the rain, it will be harder for them to be able to do a lot of what they normally would. With us running the Wing-T, now it will help us to be able to get a lot of those rushing lanes. It’s just going to be a muddy battle.
“Our new offense is going to be unique in a lot of ways. I’ve been a spread offense guy my whole career, but I’m smart enough to know when it’s time to switch. We will still have a good amount of spread offense in the works, and we will be using four-year starter Luke Griffin in those sets. But we also switch it up all of sudden and use the Wing-T when freshman Josh Marshall will go under center. Both bring a different quality to the game and skillset to our offense, and we think they will both help open things up for us throughout the year.
Breland noted the Braves’ Week 1 opponent has rebuilt its team over the summer after losing a number of talented seniors from last year. “Sumrall lost a lot of guys out of last year’s senior class, but I was able to watch them in last week's jamboree, and they look just as talented as advertised,” he said. “I know jamborees can be misleading because not everyone plays all of their starters, but they did look like a really good team.
“Our main thing is just being able to get out there and play after so many cancellations to start last year due to COVID. It’s going to be nice just to get back to regular football. We have had one of the wettest Augusts that I can remember in recent memory for sure. So, that is going to put all of the teams a little out of whack to start the year. But this is Week 1 football. No one expects to come out and be polished right from the get-go. It’s going to be a full-season thing with a lot of hard work, and I think this group of guys will be a great test to see where we are at.”
Kickoff will be at South Jones Friday night at 7:30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.