Tigers-Trojans to be a battle of up-and-coming 4A teams
Northeast Jones travels to Northeast Lauderdale to take on a Trojans program that went 1-9 last season, but Northeast Jones head coach Keith Braddock believes his team will face a different team on Friday night.
“They (Northeast Lauderdale) have a good up and coming team. Last season was obviously a down year for them, but they looked really good in their jam- boree,” Braddock said. “They have a new coach this season in Maurice Gowdy, and he has really brought that team along since last year and is really coaching them up the right way.”
Northeast Lauderdale brings back its top players in every statistical category besides tackles. With a year of starting experience under their belt, those returners will be looking to flip the script from last season.
Along with a new head coach, Northeast Lauder- dale is returning second-year starting sophomore quarterback – Jase Jimison. The Trojans also return starting running back Ja’ Michael Jackson, who led the team in rushing and receiving yards, receiving touchdowns (2) and rushing touchdowns (7).
“They have a lot of really talented playmakers there that went unnoticed a lot last season,” Brad- dock said. “The defense has a lot of speed and can really keep up with even our fastest guys, so we will have to play a full four quarters.”
Northeast Jones has eight seniors returning on the defensive side of the ball, and with them, the unit should be one of the most improved in all of Class 4A.
“Well, all offseason long, we knew we had a lot of veteran leadership on both sides of the ball, so really we just have been working in depth all off-season," Braddock said. "Like I said after the jamboree, we can’t compete with just 15 or 16 guys. So just as much as these first games are about winning, they are as much about building up our depth chart.”
The Tigers and Trojans will kick off at Northeast Lauderdale at 7:30 p.m.
