Showdown for Soso
Mustangs travel to defending 6A champs in season-opener
West Jones will travel to the defending Class 6A state champion Madison Central Jaguars Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The Mustangs – considered underdogs in the contest by most prognosticators – were the ones who traveled to Madison Central last season as defending Class 5A champs after claiming the 2020 title. The Mustangs lost that matchup in a 27-21 thriller, but with the script flipped, the Mustangs will look for a way to reload immediately after losing a talented senior class. A number of new faces will be on the field for West Jones Friday night, and how those first-time starters react on the field has yet to be seen, head coach Scott Pierson.
“It’s a work in progress,” he said. “We have some guys who just haven’t been under the lights yet and felt what that was like. I think the line of scrimmage has been a strength for us. We played well there in the jamboree, and things like that are what we need to build off of.
“Last year, I talked a lot about how we never really played four complete quarters, and I think that’s something this team wants to accomplish. Against a program that's had the kind of success Madison Central has, we will need that. No matter what happens, we’ll know a lot more about ourselves after Friday night.”
Madison Central brings one of the state’s most lethal duos to high school football. Louisiana Tech quarterback commit Vic Sutton and Southern Miss wide receiver commit Isaiah Spencer connected 47 times for 1,018 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, and the retooled Mustangs’ secondary will be tested early and often. Sutton threw for 122 yards and three touchdowns in last year’s game, including a 38-yard scoring strike to Spencer. The Mustang defense will attempt to learn from those mistakes while breaking in a new secondary.
“We have four new guys back there, so we know we’ll get tested,” Pierson said. “We’ll find out how we will respond. They’ve got a lot of balance, and they are really explosive.”
Complementing Madison Central’s passing attack is 5-foot-8, 160-pound running back DeAndre Pullen, who rushed for 1,130 yards and 15 touchdowns. In addition to Sutton’s 1,653 yards and 17 touchdowns through the air, he was also a threat with his legs, rushing for 334 yards and five touchdowns.
Defensively, edge rusher Braxton Barney leads front seven after registering 18 tackles for a loss and three sacks. However, three of the Jaguars’ Top 4 tacklers from 2021 are gone, which should open up opportunities for a West Jones offense that will be looking to find its footing.
West Jones quarterback Marlon Lindsey will begin his second season under center but will be breaking in a fresh crop of skill-position players. The loss of Southern Miss wide receiver commit Matthew Nixon to a season-ending knee injury left the Mustangs particularly inexperienced at that position.
“That’s one of the positions we just won’t know about until we get on the field,” Pierson said. “We can have thoughts on what they are, but we will see soon enough. The talent to succeed is there. It is up to us to get out there and execute.”
Faced with a consensus Top 5 team in the state, Pier- son believes that his team will be able to take advantage of the experience of playing such a highly regarded opponent, win or loss.
“Playing against quality teams early in the season is something that serves you well later on,” Pierson said. “Look, I say it all the time: August football is ugly. It’s sloppy, and that’s just the way it is and always has been. But if there are a lot of things we’ll be able to take from this game no matter the result.”
