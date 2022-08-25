Washington calling shots on both sides of the ball for Tigers
Many fans of the Northeast Jones Tigers remember Kam Washington playing all over the field last season as both the starting quarterback and the team’s star safety. From scoring touchdowns to undercutting passes on defense, Washington made Northeast Jones a different team whenever he was on the field. An undeniably special talent, no goal is too big for the senior Tiger.
“A state championship is my only goal going into this year,” Washington said. “I’ve been playing with these guys since we were all in eighth grade together. We were either playing with or against each other, and really, that has inspired me. We’ve always talked about how we were going to go and win state once we got to high school. This is our last shot, and there’s no greater motivation than trying to win for your friends and for your school. We just want to go out there, go to state and win all 15 games.”
Washington’s locker-room presence might be more impressive than his play on the field. He is one of many seniors on the team who are leading the program in the right direction, but Washington stands out among them all.
“If you know Kam – if you truly know Kam Washington – he just said what he believes and expects out of, not just himself, but his teammates, as well,” Northeast Jones head coach Keith Braddock said. “He’s a really great leader, who just shows up everyday ready to go at it and is ready to practice. We have a large group of seniors this season, and they are really good buddies, but they are also some of the most competitive young men I have ever coached.
"They will go from scout team receiver to scout to defensive back as soon as you ask, and, honestly, it’s really hard to find young men who work as hard as these guys have. They just enjoy the game and he truly enjoys the game.
“Kam is definitely the one that leads that group, and we like it when he is on the field for us. Two seasons ago, we had my son (Kye Braddock) starting at the quarterback spot and we just thought Kam could do a great job under center for us as well. Of course, last season he proved it, but at the time, we weren’t too sure. We thought it would be better for the team if Kameron could play quarterback, so that way, Kye could rest more for his linebacker spot, and we could utilize him more at the fullback position. Kye does get some snaps in, but it seemed like a better fit for Kam. He was playing out wide at receiver, but we were able to get someone that could fit that role. So by switching him into the quarterback position, he wouldn’t have to run quite as much so that he would be able to move to safety.”
The move has turned into an excellent fit for both Washington and the team. He led all Tigers last season in both interceptions and fumbles recovered, with four of each. When it seems like the Tigers need a play the most, Washington is the one to make it. Offensively, Washington has been able to grasp the Tigers’ Wing-T offense fully, and defensively, he serves as the “quarterback” on that side of the ball as well, Braddock said.
“Kam is a really smart kid who is just able to pick anything up and run with it, and he truly does lead by example,” Braddock said. “Out on the field, he is very vocal, and that’s a quality you have to have on the football field. He’s always there to get us lined up on offense, and he’s on the back end to get us lined up on defense as well. He’s really our quarterback on both ends of the field.
“Some of these other guys might be vocal, or they might lead by example, but he’s the rare type that does both without question. You mix that in with his toughness and his athletic ability, you end up with a very talented player, and that’s what we have in Kam Washington.”
The Tigers begin their season Friday night at 7:30 on the road at Northeast Lauderdale.
