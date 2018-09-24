In a season of standout defen- sive performances, the West Jones Mustangs outdid themselves Friday night against Forest Hill.
The Mustangs (4-1, 1-0 Region 3-5A) held the Patriots to minus-22 yards rushing and 37 yards passing — 15 total yards — in a sloppy 21-0 victory.
The game featured 29 penalties for a combined 202 yards.
Jasper Jones scored on a 2-yard TD run in the first quarter and Antonie Kirk hauled in a 34-yard TD pass from Dusty Cook in the second quarter. Damion Cunningham sacked the quarterback in the end zone for a safety and Jalen Graham caught a 35-yard TD pass from Cook as WJ led 21-0 at halftime.
Joshua McDonald led all rushers with 56 yards on 11 carries. Cook completed 7 of 16 passes for 94 yards and two TDs. Kirk had three receptions for 48 yards.
Kirk and Evan Pitts had two interceptions each, while Tymko Foster had a first-half interception.
The Mustangs will be on the road at Natchez on Friday night.
Taylorsville 40, Perry Central 19
Ty Keyes threw two touchdown passes and Keyon Bass ran for two scores as defending Class 2A state champion Taylorsville thumped Perry Central.
The Tartars, who are set for a Thursday night showdown with ri- val Bay Springs, led 40-0 at the end of the first half.
Keyes completed 7 of 10 passes for 206 yards, including a 65-yard TD pass to Raven Arrington and a 20-yarder to sophomore Jeffrey Pittman, who also had a rushing TD. Nine Tartars caught at least one pass.
Freshman Karson Evans completed 4 of 7 passes for 45 yards in relief of Keyes.
The Tartars’ defense held Perry Central to 57 yards of total offense.
Quitman 34, Bay Springs 27
Quitman scored 21 second-half points to send Bay Springs to its second loss in three weeks.
Bay Springs (4-2) was led by Jamarius Hosey’s 145 rushing yards and two TDs. Derrien Lee caught two passes for 101 yards — both passes from Adrian Cole — and had a 57- yard TD for the Bulldogs.
Anson Windham carried the ball 12 times for 98 yards and a touchdown.
Stringer 53, West Lincoln 7
Stringer led 41-0 at half- time and cruised to its fifth straight victory.
Anthony Thomas carried the ball three times — all for touchdowns — and ran for 142 yards. Hunter Graves, Cayleb Dyess and Tyler Ansley each had a TD run for the Red Devils.
Dyess completed 2 of 3 passes for 65 yards and a touchdown.
The Red Devils ran for 331 yards on 23 carries — a 14.4-yards-per-carry average.
The Red Devils are sched- uled to travel to Pascagoula to face Resurrection Catholic.
North Forrest 21, Heidelberg 14
North Forrest handed Heidelberg its fourth straight loss on Friday night in Ea- tonville.
The Oilers (2-4) are scheduled to host a powerful Collins team on Friday night.
Other local scores of interest:
• Clinton Christian 22, Syl- va-Bay 14
• Picayune 60, Wayne County 33
• Wayne Academy 10, Oak Hill 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.