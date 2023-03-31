This week, in our new Senior Showcase, the Leader-Call spotlights Class of 2023 senior Micah Hill from Laurel High School.
Q: Who introduced you to tennis for the first time, and how?
A: That probably has to be my older brother, Samuel. He definitely influenced me to take part in the sport. It started with him going to high school practices. Of course, I was too young to be on the team, so I would stay at home and hit the ball against a wall at our house. I loved it so much that it got to a point where my dad would come home at nighttime and say, “You’re out here?” I’d be like “Yes! I love tennis!” They eventually started taking me to practices, and a year later, I made the team!
Q: What do you remember about the first team you were on?
A: I was homeschooled my sixth-grade year, and I played for this homeschool basketball team. I wouldn’t consider myself a basketball player. I just don’t think I’m aggressive enough for it. But sports has definitely played a big part in my life.
Q: Who was your first favorite player, and why?
A: Aside from my mom (Anicia Hill), it would have to be Serena and Venus Williams! I know you said one, but those two are always together, and they were black women who played tennis. They’ve always been an inspiration to me. It’s great having that representation in sports because you never know how much of an impact you can make on someone else. I’m glad to be in a position where I can have an impact on other girls who may or may not look like me, just to let them know that they can do it as well.
Q: What do you think makes tennis unique from other sports?
A: Tennis can be an individual sport. You can also work as a team in tennis, but for me, I’m a singles player. It’s a mental thing. It’s all up to you and how much you want it. It’s up to you whether you come out with a W or an L.
Q: If you had to pick up a sport that you’ve never played, which do you think would be the most fun?
A: I’ve been seeing these videos on Instagram reels about racquetball, and it looks really cool!
Q: Do you have any game day routines or superstitions?
A: I don’t really believe in luck, but I make sure I pray to God, thanking him for the opportunity to be there and do what I love. He’s definitely played a big part in my life, so I always make sure to pray. Aside from that, I have to make sure I do my daily stretches, drink pickle juice and eat enough before games.
Q: What’s your favorite pregame/postgame meal?
A: A cup of noodles!
Q: Fill in the blank: If I’ve heard Coach Jesse Husband say “_______” once, I’ve heard him say it a thousand times!
A: If I had to pick one thing, it would be, “Put your foot down!” I always pick up my foot, and Mr. Jesse is great at pinpointing the things I need to work on in order to succeed, so he’s definitely been a big part of my tennis career. Another thing would be, “Out!”
Q: What’s your proudest memory from competing?
A: It has to be winning state. It has to be! That was in 2021, and that was my first year of playing competitive tennis. There were a lot of firsts that year and a lot of learning experiences. It just goes to show that hard work can really get you places, so you shouldn’t limit yourself.
Q: Outside of competing, what’s the fondest memory you’ve made through tennis?
A: That would probably have to be the friendships I’ve been able to make through the sport. We get to maintain those relationships off the court, and we get to be there for each other through the good times and the hard times. We encourage one another to become not just better players but better people.
Q: What would you say is the most valuable lesson that tennis has taught you?
A: The most valuable lesson tennis has taught me would be to be patient with myself, to take time for myself and to value my own mental health and values. Competitive tennis can veer you into all types of directions, but I have to remind myself why I started. Did I start to win, or did I start because I love the sport? It’s so easy to focus on your goals and getting the win, but I have to remind myself that I started off as a little girl who enjoyed this because I wanted to beat my brother.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.