Tigers' deepest playoff trip in program history ended by No.1-ranked
Coming into the Class 4A South State championship series, Northeast Jones was red hot after a Round 3 domination of Purvis. Still, the Tigers knew they had an uphill battle while facing top-ranked Sumrall (33-1), and despite two competitive games, Northeast Jones fell short of knocking off the Bobcats and punching their ticket to the 4A title series.
"It's been a tale of two seasons," Northeast Jones head coach Jeremy Parker said. "I had high expectations when the season started, knowing we had seven starters from last year's 26-5 team returning.
"In our first five games, we were 1-4, but not in a disappointing way. We beat an excellent 6A Pascagoula team, then lost to West Jones, South Jones, Brandon and Oak Grove. I think that stretch deflated our guys a bit. We went on a season-long slump at the plate offensively.”
That stretch ended in the playoffs against Purvis, when the Tigers’ offense came to life. In the series with Sumrall, the Tigers put together eight hits and four runs against one of the best pitching staffs in the state.
“Our guys flipped a switch when the playoffs rolled around,” Parker said. "Our practice got better, our execution got better and we started swinging our bats better. Our pitchers threw a full game in our last six against playoff opponents, which helped a lot."
In both Game 1 and Game 2, the Tigers jumped out to a 2-0 lead early on, but Sumrall was able to show its championship pedigree and pull away with victories. Kye Braddock and Ty Herrington drove in runs in the first inning of Game 1, but the Bobcats tacked on runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings.
Starting NEJ pitcher Charlee Strickland fanned 10 batters and allowed only four hits over seven complete innings, but Levi Odom’s eight-strikeout performance was enough to keep the Tigers’ bats at bay.
"I'm proud of our guys for how they came out," Parker said. "It got Sumrall on their heels, but their pitcher did a good job recovering the rest of the night. I keep saying the same thing over and over, but I’m proud of our pitchers. At the biggest moments of the year, they’ve done a great job. Charlee was probably out of gas in the fifth inning, but he was still able to power through at the end. I’m extremely proud of his performance.”
In Game 2, the Tigers’ 2-0 lead came in the top of the second inning. Starting pitcher Carson Ellis drove in Strickland, and Kaden Padgett scored after a wild pitch.
But the lead was short-lived as Sumrall responded in the bottom of the frame with two runs. But the inning that broke the game open for the Bobcats was the fourth, where Sumrall added four runs and forced Ellis off of the mound. Ellis went 3-⅓ innings with five strikeouts and allowed four hits and six runs.
"(Carson) Ellis didn't do a bad job at all for us tonight," Parker said. "But once we got into the fourth inning, he had already thrown over 100 pitches. So, we had to pull him, but he battled his butt off. Like I told our two guys (Ellis and Strickland) after the game, I’ll take them any day of the week. They left it all on the mound. I'm very proud of them, and they did everything they could do.”
Northeast Jones finished its season 19-14, and advanced to the South State series for the first time in program history.
