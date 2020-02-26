The Wayne Academy Jaguars, runners-up for the 2019 MAIS Class 3A state championship, have carried momentum from their previous season into the opening weeks of baseball in 2020. A significant part of the team’s early success has been the tremendous play of senior Logan White and junior Will Hodo, who both pitched shutouts Tuesday evening in back-to-back wins over the Lions of Laurel Christian School.
Hodo was the starting pitcher for the first game, his second start of the season. The junior right-hander pitched all seven innings, allowing no runs on just three hits while striking out 13 and walking one. Of Hodo’s 91 pitches in the outing, 70 were called strikes.
Hodo belted a solo home run over the right-field wall in the sixth inning of the 10-0 win.
White, the starter pitcher in the second game of the evening, was given a little cushion with a first-inning home run by Hodo.
White pitched five innings for the Jaguars, allowing no runs on three hits with seven strikeouts and one walk in an 11-0 win for the visiting Jaguars. Just like Hodo, White also performed well on offense, going 5-for-9 with four runs and three RBIs.
Two weeks into the season, Wayne Academy holds a 7-1 overall record and a 3-0 record against District 4-3A foes. The Lions are 0-4 and 0-3 in district.
