This past Friday officially marked the end of the regular season for MHSAA football. That being the case, I couldn’t help but pull out our football preview magazine to see how well my predictions lined up with the actual results.
Some teams I underestimated, others I overestimated, and I even hit the nail on the head with a few of them. Since hindsight is 20/20, I thought I’d share them with you and let you be the judges of how accurate my thoughts were.
For the sake of time, we’ll just discuss the Jones County teams, but if you see me around town, feel free to ask me about any of the others. I’d be thrilled to talk with you.
Laurel
My prediction: 8-3
Season record: 9-2
The Tornadoes are just about where I imagined they would be going into the playoffs. I knew they had solid playmakers on both sides of the ball, and I knew they’d have an opportunity to contend for a region title. The one thing I did not expect to see from them was a win over the Petal Panthers. I was very high on the Panthers this summer, and they’ve proved to be strong contenders for the 6A state title. But Laurel went toe-to-toe with them this September with no fear, a trait that could be huge for them over the next few weeks in postseason play.
Northeast Jones
My prediction: 5-6
Season record: 4-7
After two straight years of missing the playoffs, I expected to see the Tigers rise to the challenge of turning the ship back in the right direction. They did just that, earning their eighth playoff appearance of the past decade and even defeating rival South Jones Braves for the first time in five years. They came so close to earning that fifth win, having lost two games by a touchdown or less. Nevertheless, the Tigers deserve a lot of credit for fighting hard this season and giving their young players a firm foundation to build on going into 2020.
South Jones
My prediction: 5-7
Season record: 4-8
I picked the Braves to finish the season with one more win, which would’ve been enough to earn them a No. 4 seed spot in postseason play. If I had to do it all over again, I’d still make the same decision. There was no way to foresee how many injuries and obstacles the Braves would face throughout this season. Despite the setbacks, coach Roger Satcher and his team continued fighting and won three of their last five games in region play. Had their key playmakers been healthy throughout the season, I still believe the Braves would’ve gotten that fifth win and earned a spot in the playoffs,
West Jones
My prediction: 9-2
Season record: 11-0
The Mustangs’ overall performance this season was the biggest — and the most pleasant — surprise that I witnessed. I expected them to win Region 3-5A, which they did, but I didn’t expect them to be even better than last year’s South State title team after losing so many crucial pieces to their defense. Coach Scott Pierson told me in July that finding new leadership on the defensive side of the ball was a concern. Not only did his players step up to relieve that concern, but they’ve been an impenetrable wall, holding opponents to just 12 points per game while racking up 29 sacks and forcing 29 turnovers. Rest assured that I won’t be underestimating the Mustangs any time soon.
•
Brad Crowe is sports editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at sports@leader-call.com.
