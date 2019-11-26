As most teams do, the West Jones Mustangs huddle up and take a knee at the end of every football game to hear a few words from their coaches before parting ways for the weekend. Players who made special plays get recognized for their effort. Occasionally, light-hearted jabs are taken at players who end up on the blooper reel with silly mistakes. Areas of concern are then pointed out, followed by a reminder to show up on Sunday to study film on their next opponent. Most of the same can be heard by high school coaching staffs all over the Pine Belt. It’s pretty textbook stuff.
There is one thing, however, that makes the Mustangs’ postgame conferences unique. In closing, head coach Scott Pierson always leaves his team with the same question: “How good do you wanna be?”
That question has grabbed my attention more and more each time I’ve heard it over the course of the season. On the surface, it sounds pretty simple. But the more I’ve pondered the thought, the more I’ve come to believe that there is much more to those six words than what meets the eye. It’s not just a question, it’s a challenge that contains several layers. Here’s my attempt to unpackage what Coach Pierson is really asking his team and why their response is a huge part of why they now stand 13-0 entering Friday's South State title game.
The first layer to this question is all about the team’s willingness to continue pushing forward. In essence, the players have to ask themselves, “Am I satisfied with where I am now, or am I going to continue striving to reach an even higher level?” Complacency is the ultimate enemy of progress, and when it sets in, it can stop even the most talented teams dead in their tracks. Once the players answer this, the second layer can be peeled back.
Once the players admit they want to improve, they must then ask themselves, “How hard am I willing to work for it? Am I willing to do what it takes to make it happen?” Claiming you want to get better is one thing, but agreeing to pay the price to achieve it is a whole different ballgame. Nothing in life is free. Progress as an athlete is bought with dedication, blood, sweat, tears and time.
At this point, the team is on the right track. They’ve decided they want to get better, and they know what it will take to make it happen. Now they have to commit to using self discipline and sticking to the process. The question for players inside this layer becomes, “What am I willing to sacrifice to achieve my goals?”
Are they willing to give up free time to work on their craft? Are they willing to stay well-rested even when there’s no school the next morning and all their friends are going out? Are they willing to take care of their bodies, even when tempted to fix four plates on Thanksgiving? This layer might be the most difficult to handle. It isn’t fun at all. It’s inconvenient and uncomfortable. To fight through that, your desire to succeed has to be greater than your desire to be comfortable. Discipline is what separates the wheat from the chaff.
Back in July during a luncheon at the Laurel Country Club, Pierson mentioned that coaches are like salesmen. They show their players the path to success and offer them all the tools needed to reach it. It’s the players’ responsibility to agree to the terms and conditions and commit to paying the price. If you consider that, Pierson’s six-word question begins to sound a lot like a sales pitch. So far this season, the Mustangs have fully bought in to the pitch, and that has resulted in tremendous success.
Even at the end of Friday night’s awe-inspiring playoff win over Wayne County, Pierson once again asked his team, “How good do you wanna be?” No matter how much they’ve accomplished, there will always be higher levels of success. With just two games standing between the Mustangs and a 5A state championship, they will once again have to answer these questions and buy into the process of being the best they can be.
