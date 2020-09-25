The Southern Miss Golden Eagles will enter M.M. Roberts Stadium for their third contest of the year feeling that they have a lot to prove, as will their opponents visiting from New Orleans, the Tulane Green Wave. With both programs licking their wounds after losing late in dramatic fashion last week, there will be no lack of motivation for either to deliver a strong performance.
"Obviously, we'd like to have it back," Green Wave head coach Willie Fritz said after blowing a 24-0 lead to Navy in a game that was decided by a last-second field goal,
Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles allowed a touchdown on a fourth-down pass with 14 seconds remaining, falling in a 31-30 nail-biter with Conference USA rival La. Tech.
Now, interim head coach Scotty Walden and the Golden Eagles hope to dig themselves out from an 0-2 hole while Tulane hopes to regain momentum before getting back to American Athletic Conference play. These teams met just months ago in the 2019 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, which the Green Wave won 30-13.
Tulane’s offense is run-oriented, racking up 265 rushing yards last weekend against Navy. Freshman running back Tyjae Spears took the leading role, with 18 carries for 119 yards. Sophomore Cameron Carroll complemented Spears’ performance with an additional 88 yards on the ground.
The Green Wave is likely to lean on its rushing attack on Saturday as the offense continues making adjustments to bolster its passing game. Senior starting quarterback Keon Howard, a Laurel High graduate, was 10-of-25 passing for 108 passing yards and one interception in last week's loss to Navy.
With Southern Miss’ defense being notably vulnerable in its first two games, a bounce-back performance for the Green Wave offense may be in the cards. Despite dominating against the run in 2019, the “Nasty Bunch” has given up 326 rushing yards, hinting to a weakness that the Green Wave is built to exploit.
Senior Jack Abraham is considered one of the best at his position among the Group of 5 conferences and he's started out by completing 72 percent of his passes for 578 yards.
Abraham's top target has been senior wide receiver Tim Jones, who caught eight passes for 160 yards against the Bulldogs and leads all FBS players with 299 yards on 14 catches through two games. The offensive line needs to improve, as does the ground game, and Southern Miss needs to take care of the football. Last season, the Golden Eagles finished last in Conference USA and 122nd (out of 130 FBS teams) nationally with a minus-11 turnover margin.
On the ground, Southern Miss is led by freshman Frank Gore Jr., the son of the current Jet and No. 3 rusher in league history, who has 71 yards on 18 carries thus far.
Two home losses to start the season already aren't sitting well with the Golden Eagles. So a third would really cut down their confidence as they prepare to enter the meat of the Conference USA schedule.
The Golden Eagles and Green Wave are set to kick off their contest at 2:30 p.m. with Tulane opening as a three-point favorite.
