A multi-sport star who had multiple options when it came to his post-prep playing career decided to stay at home.
Andrew Howard, a senior at South Jones, will play baseball at Jones College, he said in a signing ceremony in the high school’s media center on Wednesday.
“I thought about it a while, but I was so ready for baseball,” said Howard, who was a standout on the football field, too. That’s how he knew baseball was his true love.
And he was just as decisive when it came to choosing JC, too.
“I had other offers,” he said, “but Jones is a great program with great coaches and it’s a great place to try to win a national championship. I’ve always wanted to be a Bobcat. Plus I get to stay home and my friends and family get to see me play.”
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Howard batted .258 with 16 RBIs and a team-high five doubles last season as the Braves finished 17-12 and went deep into the postseason.
But statistics don’t tell the story about Howard’s ability and success, coach Jordan Rogers said.
“He’s the kind of kid you think about when you think of a captain, like (Derek) Jeter and those guys,” he said. “He’s a man of few words, a man of action, and his consistency overflows to his teammates and the school. He’s not a lot of talk, just business. Then you take someone with as much talent as he has, he’s the kind of guy you want at the plate with the game on the line.”
On top of his athletic ability, he also has high character and academic success, too, Principal B.R. Jones said.
“I pray that my daughter marries a guy like Andrew Howard,” Rogers said.
After his coaches spoke, Howard said, “All of you had some part in me getting here, and I thank you all for that.”
