Editor’s note: Bob Hutto of Laurel traveled to every boxing show in Alabama for more than 20 years, serving as commissioner, judge and chaplain during the years Alabama didn’t have a commission. He served Alabama as commissioner for 15 years and is credited with keeping the sport alive in the state during those transitional years. He was voted into the Alabama Boxing Hall of Fame in the Class of 2019. His son Darrell Hutto still lives in Laurel. The following was written by Frank Reynolds for the night of his induction.
•
In 1995, when Skyy Boxing started promoting shows in West Alabama, the state didn’t have a commission to regulate boxing. Therefore, Alabama borrowed commissions from Georgia, Illinois, Florida and Tennessee.
It was Mississippi, though, that crossed state lines most often and Bob Hutto of Laurel was the man chosen for the job.
Hutto had a background in boxing and coaching before a knee injury forced him to seek other ways to stay in the sport. He became active as an amateur judge and ref, handling multiple bouts per night at events like the Mississippi Golden Gloves.
One very important person was watching him the whole time.
“Mr. Billy Lyons was the head of the Mississippi State Athletic Commission and he asked me to judge a pro show in Hattiesburg,” recalled Hutto, who was owner of Hutto’s Grocery & Market in Laurel for almost 23 years. “I didn’t know he knew who I was, but he had been keeping up with my work. This was the 1980s. I did the pro show and thought it was a one-time thing. Boy, was I wrong!”
Hutto became a deputy commissioner, working as judge and inspector. Timing was on his side. The casino industry in Mississippi exploded, as did boxing. Before he knew it, Hutto was working in the north part of the state, in places like Tunica, south to the Gulf Coast and all points in between. The state was among the national leaders in the number of shows annually and its commission voted America’s best.
“I’m proud of that,” Hutto said. “We worked hard. We would watch live sparring and train as judges, refs, learning to inspect gloves and hand wraps.”
His destiny then took a turn northeast, to Tuscaloosa, and paved the way two decades later for his induction into the Alabama Boxing Hall of Fame in the Support Personnel category. Lyons asked him to supervise and oversee boxing in Alabama.
“Bob was and is incredible to work with,” said Jay Deas of Skyy Boxing. “He and Tommy Locastro of Tupelo handled our events and kept the sport going here. When Locastro was commissioner, Hutto would judge. Later on, Hutto did it all himself, as commissioner, judge, inspector and chaplain, but definitely not in that order!”
Hutto said, “First and foremost, I’m a Christian and I’m called to minister! When I came to Alabama, I fell in love with Skyy shows. It’s a family atmosphere, with kids everywhere. The show gives out toys. I tell you, I’ve been in boxing most of my life, and I had never seen anything like that at a boxing show! I knew I had to be part of it from then on.”
When the one-man band approach stretched him too thin, Hutto taught his grandson Jared to be an inspector.
“He got to be really good,” Hutto said. “I taught him right is right and wrong is wrong, and we want no part of wrong.”
Once Alabama formed its own commission, Hutto remained on board, his experience invaluable to younger officials. He and fellow Hall of Fame inductee Flynn Gerald helped guide the Alabama commission into what is today recognized as one of the nation’s best.
“I’ve been doing shows with Bob longer than I can remember,” Gerald said. “I’m thrilled he’s being inducted in the same category that I was a year ago. That’s the kind of company you want.
“Bob isn’t just part of boxing. Bob is boxing!”
Hutto, who was inducted in a ceremony in Tuscaloosa on Feb. 15, said, “This is a great honor. Our family is so thankful. The Lord put me with great people in the great state of Alabama to work in the sport I love.”
Hutto, 83, is currently retired, “but I still make myself available when help or advice is needed,” he said.
