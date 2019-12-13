Last week I went 9-3 in my picks, but most importantly I NAILED the four participants in this year’s College Football Playoff.
Not only did I correctly pick the top four teams but I also had them all correctly picked in order from one to four. That’s pretty hard to beat.
With that being said, and with a formula that remains a secret, my record for last week is 21-3.
That leaves me with a 150-43 (77.7 percent) record overall for the year.
This week I will only get to make two picks, but we have the plethora of bowl games coming up in the next few weeks.
The most celebrated tradition in college football continues today (Saturday) when the Army-Navy Game finishes the regular season at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field. The two rivals will meet for the 120th time with Navy leading the all-time series 60-52-7. Army won last year’s meeting 17-10.
Army has won the last three after Navy won the previous 14. The last five games have all been decided by seven points or fewer.
Army (5-7) will not be bowling for the first time since 2015 regardless of the outcome of this game. However, 23rd-ranked Navy (9-2) has a date with Kansas State in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 31. But, there is unfinished business left for this senior class of Midshipmen.
With Army having won the last three meetings, the Navy senior class has no intentions of going out 0-4 against their biggest rival when the Cadets and Middies collide at 2 p.m. today on CBS.
With Army and Navy you know two things are pretty certain — the scoring will be low, as will be the number of passing yards.
Both teams will be able to let it all hang out. This is Army’s bowl game and Navy, win or lose, still has another game to play.
But, regardless of records and rankings, the Middies (especially the seniors) will be out to get a win against their oldest rival.
In the end, Navy pulls away from a tight game and wins 24-13.
That leaves us with the presentation of the 85th Heisman Trophy winner at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Coverage starts at 7 but the announcement of the winner will likely be around 7:50.
Ohio State has two players — quarterback Justin Fields and defensive end Chase Young — who were invited to the presentation along with Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.
Hurts and Fields were among the five favorites heading into the 2019 season. Young was an outside contender considering no defensive player has won the award since Charles Woodson in 1997. Burrow was not on any list that included the Top 15 candidates for this year’s award entering the season.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa were two of the favorites and even Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez was getting a good bit of love entering the season.
However, it is mostly a foregone conclusion of which of the four invitees who will become the 85th winner of the Heisman Trophy.
Burrow led the nation this year with a 78 percent completion percentage after completing 342 of 439 passes. He also set an SEC single season record with 4,715 passing yards and another SEC record with 48 TD passes.
He also became the first LSU starting quarterback since Jarrett Lee in 2011 to beat Alabama (both games were played in Tuscaloosa).
Burrow was instrumental this season (along with first-year passing-game coordinator Joe Brady) in bringing LSU out of their archaic offensive scheme into the 21st century of college football offenses.
This season might be one of the best seasons ever played in college football at the quarterback position by Burrow. He had a ton of help from his offensive line, receivers and a solid running back, plus a coaching staff who believed in him and gave him complete control of the offense.
It was a total team effort and I whole-heartedly believe that Burrow will acknowledge all of them when it is announced that the 85th winner of the Heisman Trophy is quarterback from LSU — Joe Burrow.
With the second Heisman coming to Baton Rouge — the first was Billy Cannon in 1959 — the final steps to completing the most magical season in Tiger football history will play out on Dec. 28 and possibly Jan. 13.
If Burrow leads the Tigers to wins in those two games, then he and this team will go down as the greatest team in LSU history and possibly one of the Top 5 teams of all time.
Geaux Jeaux!
•
Guru Nichols is former sports editor of the Leader-Call.
