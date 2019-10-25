Are we already in Week 9?
I can’t believe it... well I can, but I am not that happy about it.
Before we know it, the season will be over and we will be watching our favorite SEC schools play basketball. But, before we get there, we still have a ton of action left on the gridiron to shake out who will win the SEC and which teams will make it to this year’s College Football Playoffs.
Last week I posted another 8-4 mark. If not for Vandy and USM, I would have been 10-2.
Vandy, a week after losing to 1-4 UNLV, decided to show up and knocked off No. 22-ranked Missouri. Meanwhile, USM blew a halftime lead and was outscored 21-3 in the fourth quarter to lose at Louisiana Tech. I am just glad that Wisconsin-Illinois wasn’t on my pick slate since the Badgers (31-point favorites) became the first team in eight decades to lose a game when favored by that many points against a conference opponent.
That puts my season mark at 72-24, which checks in at 75 percent. And that means I have a ton of work to do to get to 80 percent on the year (I don’t think it’s going to happen.)
This week doesn’t offer up much hope for posting a double-digit winning weekend, but I am going to give it my best shot.
Miss. State, after falling at home to LSU last week, will travel to College Station to face Texas A&M. I will be pulling for the Dawgs to get the W. But, as far as picking goes, I have to go with A&M to get the home win. But I will be cheering for the Dawgs.
The biggest game down in these parts (SEC country) is Auburn playing at LSU in the battle of the Tigers.
Auburn cannot afford another loss if it hopes to get to the SEC title game, while the Bayou Bengals need to stay on track to set up a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup against Alabama in two weeks.
Auburn isn’t great against the pass on defense and, while Auburn can run the ball, LSU is pretty stout against opponents’ run games. Give me the home Tigers in this one.
South Carolina goes to Knoxville for a 3 p.m. kickoff on the SEC Network. Both teams have shown signs of moving up in the SEC East standings in recent weeks. I like the Cocks to climb up to the tip of Rocky Top and knock off the Vols.
Arkansas travels to Alabama. This would be the biggest upset in the last 50 years of college football. It might not be impressive or pretty, but the Tide will roll the Hogs.
Missouri plays at Kentucky and both need a win to stay in the SEC East race. After losing to Vandy last week, that is enough for me to take Mizzou in a bounce-back game.
Ole Miss, Florida, Georgia and Vandy are all off this week.
So, that brings us to Southern Miss.
After blowing a potential win at La. Tech last week, the Golden Eagles travel to Houston to face 0-7 Rice. Eagles win in a 30-plus-point romp.
No. 17 Wisconsin, after losing in an upset of historical proportions at Illinois last week, now has the task of traveling to face No.3 Ohio State. If the Badgers hadn’t had such an epic letdown on the road last week, I would be inclined to pick them in an upset here. But, with the Buckeyes playing in front of their home crowd … screw it! Go Badgers! See you Buckeyes!
In a stretch to find 12 games, I am picking Liberty (coached by ex-Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze) to reach bowl eligibility with the Flames' sixth win as they knock off hapless Rutgers (1-6).
Tulane and Navy make for an interesting matchup at 2:30 on CBS Sports Network. The Green Wave like to toss it while the Midshipmen like to run it. This is a toss-up, but I will go with the Naval Academy.
Texas needs to win at struggling TCU to stay on track for a Big 12 title game appearance and the Horns should take care of business.
In the 106th meeting since 1888, North Carolina hosts Duke in the battle for the Victory Bell.
Hell, Duke might be the better team, but I'm going with Carolina to get its first win in four years against its rival from eight miles away on Tobacco Road.
That leaves us with No. 8 Notre Dame playing at No. 19 Michigan in a 6:30 p.m . contest on ABC.
For both of these teams, their only losses are on the road this year (Notre Dame at Georgia and Michigan at Penn State and Wisconsin). This week, Notre Dame is the road team … hmmmm.
You can break this one down however you want to. But flipping a coin might be your best bet. I don’t know why I am doing it, other than I am not sold on the Irish.
So, I will go with the Wolverines to get a pretty big home victory.
Those are my picks.
And, for the record, I flipped on a pair of games while typing this. So, I will let you know how that turned out for me in next week’s column.
Guru Nichols is former sports editor of the Leader-Call.
