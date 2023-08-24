It’s been a long time coming, but the wait is finally over. From today (Thursday) through Saturday, high school football teams across the state will meet under the lights to kick off the 2023 season, with few of those matchups being more highly anticipated than Friday night’s 42nd meeting between Laurel and West Jones in Soso. 

Circumstances are slightly different this time around. As a result of last winter’s bi-annual reclassifications, the Mustangs have been moved into Region 3-6A, meaning they’ll no longer be fighting for playoff seeding against the Region 4-5A Tornadoes. But that won’t be reflected in the efforts that are put on the field Friday night, as both coaches are well aware of how much the storied rivalry means to both their players and the communities they play for. 

