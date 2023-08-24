It’s been a long time coming, but the wait is finally over. From today (Thursday) through Saturday, high school football teams across the state will meet under the lights to kick off the 2023 season, with few of those matchups being more highly anticipated than Friday night’s 42nd meeting between Laurel and West Jones in Soso.
Circumstances are slightly different this time around. As a result of last winter’s bi-annual reclassifications, the Mustangs have been moved into Region 3-6A, meaning they’ll no longer be fighting for playoff seeding against the Region 4-5A Tornadoes. But that won’t be reflected in the efforts that are put on the field Friday night, as both coaches are well aware of how much the storied rivalry means to both their players and the communities they play for.
“It’s Laurel vs. West Jones,” Mustangs’ head coach Cory Reynolds said during Tuesday’s practice. “It’s a huge rivalry and a great way to start the season. Most importantly for us, it’s the next game on the schedule, and we always tell our kids that the most important game we have is the next one. So, our approach won’t change. Our goal is to go 1-0 each week, and that’ll still be our goal on Friday.”
Few know better how much the rivalry means in Jones County than Laurel head coach Ryan Earnest, who still has fond memories of competing in it himself as a former Tornado.
“My junior year (1998), I ran a punt back around 60 yards, and then my senior year, the last carry of my high school career was actually a rushing touchdown against West Jones,” Earnest recalled.
“It’s a healthy rivalry with two teams that respect one another a great deal. There’s a lot of pride involved because we are county rivals, and there are a lot of bragging rights that come with that, so it not being a region game doesn’t diminish the significance in any shape, form or fashion. We’re still going to treat it the way we always have.”
Adding to the excitement is the fact that both teams will enter Friday’s contest with good reason to believe that not only can they start out 1-0, but belief that they can achieve big things this fall within their newly-realigned regions. Both have worked tirelessly in recent months in pursuit of that goal, and it’s finally time to take the field and make it a reality.
“We’re tired of beating on green and white jerseys, and we’re ready to start beating on other jerseys for a change,” Reynolds said. “The defense has looked extremely good over the last couple of weeks, and offensively, we’re starting to come together as a unit. (Quarterback) Tootie (Lindsey) is doing a great job of putting the ball where it needs to be, and the running backs are hitting the holes. We’re just excited about the opportunity to finally play a game on Friday night.”
Similar thoughts were shared by Earnest, whose Tornadoes looked sharp in last week’s 12-0 jamboree win over Vicksburg but are well aware that what they do from Friday forward will ultimately be how they’re remembered when it’s all said and done.
“We’re just excited to finally get to play against somebody else. We’re tired of hitting on each other,” Earnest said. “Last week in the scrimmage, we saw some good things, and we saw some bad things that we knew we’d need to clean up in preparation to face a really good West Jones team on Friday night.”
The Mustangs and Tornadoes split their previous two meetings, both of which were decided by only one possession. West Jones earned a 24-21 victory on its home field in 2021, but Laurel bounced back with a 28-21 victory at Watkins Stadium last October.
Due to the extreme temperatures expected on Friday, the Mustangs and Tornadoes will take the field at 8 p.m. to kick off their 2023 campaigns.
