Budding football players descended on Jones College Thursday for the eighth annual Jason Campbell Fellowship of Christian Athletes football camp.
Youngsters learned fundamentals during the one-day camp put on by former Taylorsville High, Auburn University and NFL quarterback Jason Campbell.
Children were given a T-shirt and were coached at the camp by area coaches and professional football players.
The high school football season will begin in less than two months, with the regular season beginning on Aug. 22 and 23.
Jones will kick off the season on Thursday, Aug. 29, at Coahoma Community College in Clarksdale.
