The senior college football bowl season begins today and Jones College will be well-represented during postseason play. Eleven former Bobcats will be suiting up in bowl games across the nation.
Today, Celebration Bowl. Alcorn St. (Jemar Nunley) vs. N.C. A&T, 11 a.m., ABC.
Tuesday: Boca Raton Bowl. UAB (Kendall Parham, Logan Scott, Colby Ragland, Andrew Smith) vs. Northern Illinois, 6 p.m., ESPN.
Dec. 22, Dollar General Bowl. Buffalo (DeShondrick Foxworth) vs. Troy, 6 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 22, Hawaii Bowl. Louisiana Tech (Brady Farlow) vs. Hawaii, 9:30 p.m., ESPN.
Dec. 28, Camping World Bowl. West Virginia (Kelby Wickline) vs. Syracuse, 4:15 p.m., ESPN.
Dec. 29, Belk Bowl. South Carolina (Javon Kinlaw) vs. Virginia, 11 a.m., ABC.
Dec. 29, Arizona Bowl. Arkansas State (Tony Adams) vs. Nevada, 12:15 p.m., CBSN.
Jan. 1, Outback Bowl. Miss. State (Johnathan Abram) vs. Iowa, 11 a.m., ESPN2.
