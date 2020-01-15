The Jones College athletic department has announced a new multi-year agreement with Nike to serve as the primary equipment, footwear, apparel and uniform supplier for nine Bobcat athletic programs through BSN Sports.
"Jones College, along with its athletes, coaches and staff, are excited to partner with the leading apparel company in the industry," athletic director Joel Cain said. "We're honored to wear the Nike emblem as we represent our school and community on and off the field. By displaying the highest level of athleticism, sportsmanship and integrity, we hope to continue a positive relationship with Nike for years to come."
The agreement includes numerous incentives in the form of discounts and rewards, along with incentives for on-field achievements and additional marketing and branding opportunities. The partnership is a new agreement with BSN Sports and allows for upgraded financial and branding incentives.
The multi-year agreement begins July 1.
Throughout the length of the agreement, BSN Sports will offer a 20 percent discount to all JC friends, alumni, family, staff and administration on BSNSports.com.
BSN Sports is the leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment. A division of Varsity Brands, BSN Sports markets and distributes its products to over 100,000 institutional and team sports customers in colleges and universities, middle and high schools, and recreational programs throughout the United States via catalog, e-commerce, and direct sales.
