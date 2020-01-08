The Jones College Bobcats are receiving high marks prior to the baseball season.
Head coach Chris Kirtland's team is ranked No. 5 in the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Division II preseason poll. The poll is compiled by the NJCAA Baseball Coaches Association.
The Bobcats went 37-12 and advanced to postseason play for the 11th straight season in 2019. Jones was ranked No. 4 in the final NJCAA Division II poll this past season.
Jones opens the season at home at Community Bank Park with a 2 p.m. doubleheader on Feb. 8 vs. Dyersburg State (Tennessee).
LSU Eunice is ranked No. 1 in the poll, followed by Northern Oklahoma-Enid, Mesa (Arizona) and Northeast (Nebraska). The only other MACJC schools in the poll are Pearl River at No. 15 and Hinds at No. 20.
To view the complete poll, visit www.baseballnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.