Editor’s note: This is the second in a series recapping Jones County Junior College athletics in 2017-18.
Head baseball coach Chris Kirtland’s Bobcats enjoyed another excellent season.
Jones finished the season with a 38-11 record and was ranked in the top five for most of the season. The Bobcats were No. 15 in the final NJCAA Division II poll.
The Bobcats finished second in the MACJC and advanced to postseason play for the 10th consecutive year. They were eliminated in the opening round best-of-3 series by Hinds.
Pitcher Will Freeman (Semmes, Ala.) was All-Region 23 and All-MACJC. He was drafted by the San Diego Padres in the 36th round.
Luther Woullard (D’Iberville) and Tyler Spring (Stone) were All-MACJC first-team. Cooper Brune (Ocean Springs), Trace Henry (Mooreville) and Jake Mason (West Lauderdale) were All-MACJC second-team.
Jones also had a 3.31 team GPA, earning NJCAA Honorable Mention Academic Team of the Year honors.
The Bobcats have posted a 138-24 record in Kirtland’s three seasons as head coach, an .851 winning percentage.
Football
Head coach Steve Buckley’s Bobcats went 8-2 and won the MACJC South Division in 2017.
Jones dropped a 24-20 decision to eventual national champion East Mississippi in the first round of the playoffs. Both of JCJC’s losses were to EMCC.
Center Andrew Smith (Prentiss), running back Scott Phillips (South Jones) and punter Taylor Wallace (Jackson Prep) were All-Region 23 and All-MACJC South first-team.
Wide receiver Kendall Parham (Oak Grove), defensive end Brandon Young (West Jones), linebacker Derric Hawthorn (Collins) and defensive back Fred Peters (Columbia) were All-MACJC South first-team.
Tight end Chancie Tidwell (Clinton), offensive linemen Dylan Desper (Madison Central) and Colby Ragland (Raymond), defensive tackle Jordan Beaton (Harrison Central) and defensive back Travis Reed (Meridian) were All-MACJC South second-team.
Buckley was MACJC South Division and MAC Coach of the Year. He is 14-5 in two seasons as JCJC head coach.
Men’s basketball
In Randy Bolden’s first season as head coach, the Bobcats posted a 12-11 overall record and finished 7-7 in MACJC South Division play.
JCJC’s Shemar Johnson (New Hope) participated in the MACJC All-Star Game and scored 19 points for the South team.
Men’s soccer
Head coach Brendan Connolly’s team went 6-8-1 in his second season as head coach.
Glenn Waters (Dungarvan, Ireland) was All-MACJC.
John Andrew Hawkins (Cleveland) and Michael Godley (Starkville) were chosen for the MACJC All-Star Game.
Men’s tennis
Buffington’s team posted a 7-11 record this season and finished fifth in the MACJC/Region 23 Tournament.
The Bobcats were rated No. 21 in the final ITA regular season poll.
Jones had a 3.15 GPA, which earned it NJCAA Honorable Mention Academic Team of the Year honors.
