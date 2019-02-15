The MACJC Tournament will be at A.B. Howard Gymnasium on Feb. 25-28. The No. 4 Jones College Lady Bobcats made sure of that by whipping Southwest 90-64 here Thursday night to clinch their third consecutive MACJC South Division title. The division title assures that Jones College will be the host school for the state tournament. The Lady Bobcats are now 19-2 overall, 11-1 in the division. In the men’s game, the Bobcats took the lead for good late in the first half and knocked off the Bears, 67-59. Coupled with Mississippi Gulf Coast’s 65-62 win over No. 12 Pearl River, that means there is a three-way tie for first place in the division with the Bobcats, Bulldogs and Wildcats each at 10-2. Jones is 16-5 overall. The Bobcats go to MGCCC on Monday with the women’s game tipping at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men at 7:30 p.m. Jones will play its final home game of the regular season on Feb. 21 vs. Copiah-Lincoln. No. 4 Lady Bobcats 90, Lady Bears 64 Jones took its biggest lead of the first half when Kyia Weathersby (Collins) hit a 17-footer with 5:40 showing to make it 36-18. The Lady Bobcats led 44-32 at halftime. Endia Holliday’s (South Jones) field goal at 4:01 gave Jones an 85-59 lead. Weathersby led Jones with 17 points. Destiny Haymer (Holmes County Central) added 16, Chyna Allen (Harrison Central) had 14 and Breonca Ducksworth (West Jones) finished with 11. Jamaya Galloway had 14 for Southwest (8- 13, 3-9). Bobcats 67, Bears 59 Galen Alexander (Breaux Bridge, La.) tied it at the 2:50 mark and a Winceton Edwards’ (Oak Grove) basket at 2:24 gave Jones the lead for good at 27-25. Tirus Smith (Petal) and Kenneth Rogers (Starkville) had 13 points each for the Bobcats and Edwards added 11. Avery Diggs led Southwest (12-9, 4-8) with 18 points. — By Shawn Wansley/JC Sports Information Director
