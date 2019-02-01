The Jones College cheerleaders earned high honors at the UCA College Championship in Florida Jan. 18-20.
In Game Day competition, Jones was the only junior college to make finals. The Bobcats finished fourth in the nation out of 21 university and juco programs.
In Routine competition, Jones competed in the Open Coed Division against other junior colleges and two Puerto Rico universities. The Bobcats placed second in the Open Coed division.
Members of the Bobcat cheer squad are sophomores Ty Adams (Germantown), Gabryele Battise (D’Iberville), Ali Coleman (Sumrall), Ivy Depriest (Brandon), Dakota Finerman (D’Iberville), Mackenzie Jordan (West Jones), Derek Ladner (Harrison Central), Blake Morrison (Mobile, Ala.), McKenzie Richardson (Tupelo) and freshmen Cryslynn Boman (Butler, Ala.), Kate Broom (West Jones), Hunter Henderson (Mobile), Haley Kim (West Harrison), Andrew Kirkland (Petal), Dawson Lowery (North Forrest), Baili Meadows (Richton), Jansen Parker (Stone), Drew Stanley (Stone), Logan Terwilliger (Harrison Central), Brianna Tisdale (Presbyterian Christian School), Reagan Verret (Perry Central), Sydney Whigham (Millry, Ala.), Briggs Cox (Forest-mascot), Garrett Griffin (Morton-mascot), Rogers Wesley (Warren Central-mascot) and sophomore manager Tara Williamson (Simpson Academy).
Kayla Hankins is the Jones cheer coach and Jeremy and Ali Lumpkin are assistant coaches.
