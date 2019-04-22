Jones College will host a Kids Softball Camp May 28-29 at Community Bank Park on the JC campus.
The camp is for youngsters ages 6-12 and will last from 9 a.m. to noon each day. Cost is $60, which includes a T-shirt.
For more information, contact Jones head coach Chris Robinson at chris.robinson@jcjc.edu.
