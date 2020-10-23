Throughout the years, Jones County schools have helped develop generations of exceptionally talented student athletes. Many of them have since branched out and raised promising young playmakers of their own.
For Chad Altmyer, Jason Simpson and Jamie Howard, their roots in the Free State created a bond between their three sons that has helped propel them to the top of national recruiting boards as highly coveted quarterback prospects.
The oldest of the three, Luke Altmyer, is a fourth-year field general for the 6A powerhouse Starkville Yellow Jackets. Earlier this month, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound Florida State commit broke the school’s single-game passing yards record, tossing for 426 yards and five touchdowns in a 41-7 victory over Germantown.
In June, Altmyer was a finalist in the Elite 11 quarterback competition in Nashville, where he trained with some of the nation’s top recruits. He often gets that opportunity at home as well, with a couple of close friends who are leading the pack as top quarterbacks in the class of 2022.
“The way social media is now, I bet they talk daily,” said his father Chad Altmyer. “They go to camps together; and Jamie Howard and his son have stayed at our house during visits to Mississippi State and even come to some of Luke’s games. They all stay pretty close.”
Their dads were just as close when growing up together in Jones County, competing in a variety of sports.
“We played Dixie Youth Baseball, basketball and everything else together throughout grade school, high school and college,” said Altmyer, a Laurel High graduate who helped the Tornadoes win a baseball state championship in 1989.
Jamie Howard, whose family moved from Laurel when he was in middle school, went on to play quarterback for the LSU Tigers from 1992-95. His son Walker, a highly touted prospect at St. Thomas More High School in Lafayette, La., plans to follow in his footsteps.
Howard, who announced his commitment to LSU in June, is currently ranked as one of the Top 10 quarterback recruits in his class. Joining him in those ranks is his friend and fellow junior Ty Simpson, who plays quarterback at Westview High School in Martin, Tenn.
Simpson, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound dual-threat passer, is uncommitted but holds offers from many of the nation’s most prestigious programs, including Clemson, Florida State, Oklahoma and Southern Cal. He credits much of his success to his friendships with Altmyer and Howard, who have pushed each other to become better.
“It’s amazing. We keep each other accountable,” Simpson said. “From asking for tips and (talking about) how we think we did each week. And it’s fun to poke fun at each other some days.”
Simpson did not fall far from the tree. His father Jason Simpson is the head football coach at the University of Tennessee-Martin and a former quarterback for the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Occasionally, he enjoys making trips with his son to Ellisville — most of which include a meal at Charlie’s Catfish House — and sharing memories from the time he led the South Jones Braves to a 4A South State championship in 1987.
“He tells me all the time about how he won the championship and how much fun it was,” the younger Simpson said.
Like most other student-athletes, the trio has faced new challenges this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Jamie and Walker Howard both tested positive for the virus in April, and Altmyer’s Yellow Jackets are sidelined for the next two weeks due to a recent outbreak at Starkville. His father believes these challenges have helped teach his son and others valuable lessons that will serve them well, not only in athletics but throughout the rest of their lives.
“They understand that it’s a privilege to play this sport, and now I don’t think they take it for granted as much,” Altmyer said. “Just looking at it from a positive perspective, it’s taught them that something so precious to them can always be taken away, and you’ve got to make the most of it each day.”
Just as well, their fathers share an appreciation for the unique way football has kept them bonded together long after their departures from Jones County.
“It’s pretty interesting that we each had boys who grew up to be quarterbacks with Jones County roots,” Altmyer said. “Pretty amazing, actually.”
