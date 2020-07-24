Laurel High School ninth-grade boys’ basketball coach and welding instructor Stan Jones will be joining the Lady Tornadoes softball team as head coach.
“I am excited about this opportunity,” Jones said. “I look forward to getting our students ready for the season and building the program.”
One of Jones’ goals is to build a feeder program for the high school softball team.
“Many of our students do not have the opportunity to play the sport until they reach high school,” Jones said. “My hope is to build a program that exposes our elementary students to softball at an early age.”
Coach Jones has 11 years of experience in education, and has been with the Laurel School District for five years. He attended Jones College on a basketball scholarship, where he graduated with an associate’s degree in early childhood education and received his welding certification. He received a Bachelor of Science in physical education from Rust College, where he attended on a baseball scholarship.
“We look forward to seeing Coach Jones grow our girls’ softball program,” said Laurel School District Athletics Director Ryan Earnest. “Coach Jones has the ability to motivate and inspire and was the perfect choice for the job.”
